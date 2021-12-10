Row over Punjab unit of TMC

Two days after Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party claimed to have struck an alliance with Punjab unit of Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), the TMC on Thursday claimed that it had no state unit.

In a press conference addressed on Tuesday, national president of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party Dr Baljit Singh Aulakh, and Manjit Singh, who claimed to be the state convener of TMC, said that while JJJK will contest on 87 seats, TMC will contest on 30 seats.

Derek O Brien, national Chief Spokesperson of TMC, told The Indian Express that there was no state unit of TMC in Punjab. Brien, however, did not respond when asked whether the party would initiate legal proceedings against Manjit Singh for posing as TMC leader.

Manjit Singh, however, produced a letter written by the then TMC observer to Punjab, Arjun Singh, who was then TMC MLA from West Bengal, to Chief Electoral Officer in Punjab, saying that Manjit Singh was the convener of the state unit. The letter was written on February 13, 2018. Jagmeet Singh Brar, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, was earlier the state president of TMC and he had resigned from the post on January 27, 2018.

Manjit Singh said that he was appointed state Convener on February 13, a few days after Jagmeet Brar’s resignation. He said that Arjun Singh later joined BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2019. He said that he had been receiving communication from CEO, Punjab whenever various political parties are invited for briefing and meetings.

Manjit Singh has been active in the state and has been appointing office-bearers. He said that he has taken up the issue of party’s denial of his appointment as convener.

Dr S Karuna Raju, Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer said he will check the office-bearers of TMC and find out whether Manjit Singh’s name was recorded in the list or not.