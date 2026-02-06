‘Tired’ of child crying for food, father strangles her to death, resumes drinking

A five-year-old girl was allegedly beaten and strangled to death in Jalandhar by her alcoholic father after she cried for food, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Wednesday Jalandhar’s Doordarshan Enclave. The accused, Arvinder Singh (30), a daily-wage labourer originally from Chhattisgarh, has been arrested and sent to two days of police remand by a local court.

Police said that the child, Niharika, was alone with her father at home and her mother had gone to work. Arvinder had started drinking in the afternoon itself as it was his holiday. Around 2:30 pm, the hungry child began crying and repeatedly asked her father for food. Enraged by her cries, he allegedly slapped her. She fell silent for a while but soon began crying again.