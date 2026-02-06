‘Tired’ of child crying for food, father strangles her to death, resumes drinking

The accused, Arvinder Singh (30), a daily-wage labourer originally from Chhattisgarh, has been arrested and sent to two days of police remand by a local court.

By: Express News Service
2 min readJalandharFeb 6, 2026 08:54 AM IST
‘Tired’ of child crying for food, father strangles her to death, resumes drinkingThe incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Wednesday Jalandhar's Doordarshan Enclave.
Make us preferred source on Google

A five-year-old girl was allegedly beaten and strangled to death in Jalandhar by her alcoholic father after she cried for food, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Wednesday Jalandhar’s Doordarshan Enclave. The accused, Arvinder Singh (30), a daily-wage labourer originally from Chhattisgarh, has been arrested and sent to two days of police remand by a local court.

Police said that the child, Niharika, was alone with her father at home and her mother had gone to work. Arvinder had started drinking in the afternoon itself as it was his holiday. Around 2:30 pm, the hungry child began crying and repeatedly asked her father for food. Enraged by her cries, he allegedly slapped her. She fell silent for a while but soon began crying again.

Police said the accused then attempted to force alcohol into the child’s mouth to quieten her. When she cried louder, he allegedly lifted her and slammed her repeatedly onto the floor. As the child started sobbing again, Arvinder allegedly strangled her using a dupatta, killing her on the spot. After the incident, he reportedly resumed drinking.

When the child’s mother returned home in the evening, she found her daughter dead. Following a complaint by the child’s uncle, Himmat Kumar, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Investigating officer ASI Balwinder Singh said the accused confessed to the crime and said “it was a mistake.” Police have also confirmed that the accused was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Police investigations have also revealed that the family was under severe financial stress and that Arvinder’s alcohol addiction had deeply affected household life. Neighbours said that the man used to beat his wife and daughter.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement