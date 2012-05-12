The UT Traffic Police which initially stayed away from penalising government vehicles for tinted film violation has finally started challaning VIP vehicles. On Friday evening,they penalised two vehicles in Sector 34/35 which were reportedly attached with Rajan Gupta,DGP,Punjab State Human Rights Commission. As per sources,the two vehicles were an Innova car in which the DGP was sitting and a Maruti Gypsy which was following his car. The UT SP (Traffic) could not be contacted.

