Timing of notification hiking minimum wages raises eyebrows

The state government issued a notification on November 29 to hike the wages of workers in unorganised sector from Rs 100 to Rs 120. The decision will benefit lakhs of workers spread across rural and semi-urban areas,but its timing  the model code of conduct for elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) was enforced the same day  has raised many eyebrows.

Neither Additional Chief Secretary,Labour and Employment,Harinder Hira,under whose orders the notification was issued,nor any other government official is,however,ready to comment on the apparently hurried decision that was to be implemented with immediate effect from December 1,2010. In February this year,the government had hiked the wages of daily wagers in the government sector to Rs 110.

Earlier,the wages in unorganised sector were hiked to Rs 100 in 2008,after the BJP government was voted to power. While the notification for this was issued on January 22,2008,the decision was implemented by a final notification only on May 28,2008. This time,however,the government has straightaway announced its implementation with immediate effect.

The rural elections in the state are scheduled to be held in three phases  on December 28,30 and January 1.

When State Election Commissioner Dev Swarup was asked if the state government should have taken his permission before issuing the notification in view of the model code,he said: I am aware about the notification. No doubt it was issued on November 29; my order of election notification was probably the last one of the day. However,in any case,it is difficult to establish with regard to time as to which one came first.

Asked if the notification was hurriedly issued or was already approved by the cabinet,Harinder Hira said: I have not issued the notification. Talk to Finance Secretary Ajay Tyagi from where approvals might have come.

The copy of notification with The Indian Express,however,shows the orders have been issued by Hira.

Ajay Tyagi said: How am I concerned in this case as it does not involve expenditure of state exchequer? Ask the principal secretary in charge of labour and employment.

Congress spokesperson Kuldeep Rathaur said: We will challenge this notification as it is an announcement and shows the governments intention to influence voters for the elections.

