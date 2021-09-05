Times World University Rankings 2022: IIT Ropar secures 2nd rank in India, 14th in citations globally

THE INDIAN Institute of Technology in Ropar has secured rank 2 in India in the World University Rankings 2022 released by Times Higher Education this week. In another significant feat, the institute has ranked 14th in citations (quality of research) in the world.

The institute has been bracketed in the 351-400 category at the global level. It is one among 71 institutes of India which have been named in these rankings.

Among other Indian institutes that made it to the list, IISc Bangalore maintained its global position in 301-350 band for the third consecutive year and secured rank 1 in India. A total of 71 Indian universities made it to the World University Rankings 2022, compared to 63 last year.

IIT Ropar has punched well above its weight in terms of research impact, with in terms of citations score, as it stood 14th in the world in citations ranking. “It’s pertinent to mention that IIT Ropar is ahead of all IITs in research quality, scoring highest in citations,” read a statement issued by the institute. The statement further said that having started the journey in 2008 with 500 acres of grassland on the banks of river Satluj in Rupnagar of Punjab, IIT Ropar has made impressive and rapid strides towards creating a remarkable and unique campus in this challenging yet serene ambience.

The institute has been working on several projects including innovations to combat Covid-19 crisis, stubble management solution- converting stubble into the acoustic board, stubble removal machine, device to monitor vehicle pollution in real-time, coating resistant to erosion and corrosion, detecting group level emotions, intoxicated state detection, detecting type 2 diabetes from fingernails, lotus-inspired biodegradable water repellent material developed, thermal imaging techniques for cancer detection as well as vaccination against drug addiction, among others.

The ranking is based on 13 performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 include more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories.