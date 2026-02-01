Timeless Tales: Celebrating love, spring and the lessons of Shiva and Parvati

Spring is here. Winter has been harsh this year. The sun’s rays feel like balm on the skin after a long spell of chill and fog. Schools extended their winter break so that children would not be exposed to the extreme cold in the early mornings.

I look around in awe, seeing little plants bobbing their heads in the breeze as if to express happiness at having survived those long, chilly nights. Birds are happily playing in the little water basin we put in the garden for them. Flower buds are beginning to form. A new season, new beginnings, and hope for brighter days ahead. There is a spring in my step too, as I walk in the park and inhale the positivity around me.

Valentine’s Day is coming up. Markets will be selling Valentine’s Day cards, balloons, chocolates and more. Did you ever think why this day is celebrated? There was a Christian saint in Rome called Valentine, who helped the poor and couples in love get married in an era when this was taboo. He was martyred. To honour his memory, this day is celebrated.

Recently, someone said that in Bharat, Maha Shivaratri is our Valentine’s Day. Dwelling on this opened many channels of thought for me. Valentine’s Day celebrates love between two individuals. They may be sweethearts, married couples, father and daughter, or even just friends. What plays in the forefront is the commercialisation of the day. It is important to gift your valentine a card, red roses, chocolates and so on. And equally important is flaunting the gift by posting a picture on social media.

The basis of all creation

Maha Shivaratri, on the other hand, celebrates the wedding of Shiva and Parvati. The union of Purush and Prakriti, male and female energy, is the basis of all creation. Shiva and Parvati are the ideal couple from whom we learn lessons about an ideal relationship with a spouse. Shiva and Parvati married on the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna as per the lunar calendar. They are worshipped together as Ard Nari Ishwar, half woman and half man.

The Adi Kutumbakam, the oldest family known to mankind, is that of Shiva and Parvati. This family has uniquely diverse aspects. Parvati dresses like a queen. Shiva dresses in a lion’s skin and applies vibhuti. Parvati is seen seated on a lion. Shiva rides Nandi, the bull, who is his most ardent devotee and is always looking towards Shiva. No one can cross the space between Nandi and the Shivalingam because Nandi continuously looks at the Lord. Their son Kartikeya rides a peacock, and the elephant-headed Ganesha rides a mouse. Their daughter Ashok Sundari, begotten from a wish-fulfilling tree, is an epitome of benevolence. In a family, there may be conflicting ideologies and interests. Despite being so diverse, everyone lives together in harmony. They lay down, by example, how a family can live harmoniously. This is a lesson for us all.

Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated on February 15 this year, just a day after Valentine’s Day. There is no fanfare required. The connection between God and you is personal. A stable marriage and a peaceful home are invaluable components of a stable life. Let us take inspiration from the best. Happy Maha Shivaratri.

The writer hosts a daily podcast on myth and mythology.