Timeless Tales | India’s surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor were acts of righteous violence

Written by Priya S Tandon

Indians are intrinsically peace-loving people. In the history of India, there is no instance of initiating a war. But if provoked, India has retaliated. Historically, India has pursued a foreign policy based on peace and non-aggression, maintaining the position of a defender, not an initiator of war.

Our scriptures say, “Ahimsa paramo dharmaha, Dharma himsa tataivacha (Nonviolence is the supreme dharma, but so is all righteous violence).” The surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor were acts of righteous violence.

Since forever, India’s policy has been one of ahimsa and tolerance. Even at the time of the Mahabharata, Krishna tried his utmost to stop the war. But Duryodhana was adamant that he would not give land, equal even to the tip of a pin, to the Pandavas. This led to the 18-day fratricidal carnage, the Mahabharata war. Thousands died in that. It is said that after the war, Draupadi once stood at her window overlooking the streets and saw orphaned children and widows clad in white clothes, crying and lamenting the loss of precious family members. She was overcome with grief. Just then, Krishna came by. She said, “Krishna, I never thought the war would result in this. So many women have been widowed. So many children have been orphaned. All because of my adamance for revenge.” Krishna said that whenever a war starts, the results cannot be foreseen nor controlled. The ripples may take the tide in any direction. The destruction and misery are not controllable or quantifiable. Such is the nature of war.