Timeless Tales | India’s surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor were acts of righteous violence

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Written by Priya S Tandon
Indians are intrinsically peace-loving people. In the history of India, there is no instance of initiating a war. But if provoked, India has retaliated. Historically, India has pursued a foreign policy based on peace and non-aggression, maintaining the position of a defender, not an initiator of war.
Our scriptures say, “Ahimsa paramo dharmaha, Dharma himsa tataivacha (Nonviolence is the supreme dharma, but so is all righteous violence).” The surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor were acts of righteous violence.
Since forever, India’s policy has been one of ahimsa and tolerance. Even at the time of the Mahabharata, Krishna tried his utmost to stop the war. But Duryodhana was adamant that he would not give land, equal even to the tip of a pin, to the Pandavas. This led to the 18-day fratricidal carnage, the Mahabharata war. Thousands died in that. It is said that after the war, Draupadi once stood at her window overlooking the streets and saw orphaned children and widows clad in white clothes, crying and lamenting the loss of precious family members. She was overcome with grief. Just then, Krishna came by. She said, “Krishna, I never thought the war would result in this. So many women have been widowed. So many children have been orphaned. All because of my adamance for revenge.” Krishna said that whenever a war starts, the results cannot be foreseen nor controlled. The ripples may take the tide in any direction. The destruction and misery are not controllable or quantifiable. Such is the nature of war.
It is said, ‘Zulam karna paap hai. Par zulam sehna bhi paap hai (It is a sin to commit oppression, but it is also a sin to tolerate oppression).’ During the Rama Avatar, after Ravana abducted Sita, Rama sent Hanumana, followed by Angad, to ask Ravana to return Sita respectfully. But Ravana refused. Rama had to attack Lanka to bring Sita back. It was a Dharam-Yudh. The point here is that Rama too tried to avoid war.
Despite non-violence being the prescribed way of life to foster enduring peace in the world, there are times when violence is the only way forward. There are critical moments in the lives of individuals and nations when aggression must be met with aggression so that justice is done. Self-protection is non-negotiable.
Countries at war
Today, the news of countries at war makes headlines. Innocent people die every day. There seems to be no end in sight. Sadly, people forget that in war, whatever the outcome for the principal entities, innocent people die. And whoever dies is someone’s progeny, spouse, sibling, parent – a loved one. War always leaves behind death, destruction, and misery.
Eventually, someone will win, and someone will lose, but those dead shall not return. Why is greed so rampant? Aren’t there enough stories like that of Alexander? After Alexander plundered and looted many lands, he fell extremely ill. Before dying, he told his people that when his body is carried through the streets of his kingdom for the last time, his hands should be left hanging outside, to show the world that after amassing wealth galore, he was going empty-handed. This is the eternal truth. No wealth goes along. The only thing that goes along is good karma. A helping hand to someone in need, food to a hungry man, clothing to the needy, a shoulder to cry on – that is what pleases God.
Perhaps it’s not so difficult to win battles. But how many know how to win peace? A large part of the world is in turmoil. I pray that the world chooses peace, lest all that is left are pieces. Samastha Loka Sukhino Bhavantu!
(Priya S Tandon writes a daily blog on Indian mythology)
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