Time to analyse functioning of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, elected councillors: FOSWAC

With just two and a half months remaining for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh stated that “this is the time to analyse the functioning of the corporation as well as elected councillors”. FOSWAC members stated that they were upset with the burden of different taxes and charges levied on them by the Municipal Corporation.

The Executive Committee meeting of FOSWAC (Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh) was held Saturday at ‘People Convention Centre’ in Sector 36, Chandigarh. The meeting was held under the chairmanship Baljinder Singh Bittu. The members from 74 RWAs (Residents Welfare Associations) participated in the meeting.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Senior Superintendent of Police, along with Ketan Bansal, S P City, Shruti Arora, ASP South, S Gurmukh Singh, SDPO East, and Maninder Singh, SHO, Sector 36, participated as special invitees in this meeting.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, FOSWAC chairman, while addressing the members deplored the Municipal Corporation in failing to fulfil the promises made to the public. He said, ”This is the time to analyse the functioning of the corporation as well as the elected councillors.” He said that each and every resident of the city must give a deep thought about the promises made by their councillors and their fulfilment.

He was critical of the Municipal Corporation for increasing tax burden on the residents during the pandemic, be it be door-to-door garbage collection policy, increase in water and sewage tariff, and parking charges. Everywhere the residents are being looted, he said.

Speaking about the law and order situation, he said that there is an increase in thefts and snatchings. He said that the RWAs are ready to cooperate with the police department in any matter relating to better police-public relations. He emphasised the need for regular public-police meetings and strengthening the beat system. He appealed to the SSP to take up the issue of allowing the installation of security gates with night watchman at the sector entry points to prevent thefts. He emphasised the need to strengthen the police intelligence system to prevent the crime.

In the first part of the meeting, an open house discussion was held to deliberate the current unresolved issues of the city.

It was regretted by the members that every time there is an election, the politicians promise to sort out the issue and help, but they forget it after the election is over. “This game has been going on for the last two decades. The points related to need-based changes over the period of time, increasing covered area as of other houses in the city, exterior design, conversion of leasehold into freehold, exorbitant collector rates for registration etc. The house felt the need to take up this issue again with the administration.”

The members also specified that the residents are feeling aggrieved for the unilateral decision of MC without involving all stakeholders. The rates fixed are three to four times high, without any value addition. The charges are being raised in the water bills for the empty houses as well. The rates are fixed on the basis of area of the plots but it is being charged at the rates of number of kitchens. Thus several crores extra are being collected from the residents. There is also no mechanism to resolve the complaints, they stated.

It was also said that the maintenance of parks given to the RWAs should be on the merit of registration, number of members and age of the organisation. The green belts should also be handed over to the willing RWAs.

J S Gogia reminded the house that the projects like Metro, Tribune bridge rapid transport system which were in the pipeline about five years back were derailed. “What we got was the heavy dose of property tax, water tax, garbage mess, parking fee, sewerage tax and so on,” he said.

In the second half of the meeting, SSP Chahal along with his supporting staff interacted with the members for better functioning of the police force.

Chahal assured the house for regulating the beat system, control on beggars at cross points, and was also in favour of gates.