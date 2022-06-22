scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Timber Trail resort: Solan ADC to investigate cause behind cable car failure

An FIR was registered on the statement of Anand Goyal, one of the rescued tourists. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Parwanoo Pranav Chauhan said, “Police investigation will be separated from the magisterial probe."

Written by Saurabh Prashar | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 22, 2022 5:51:22 am
timber trail accident news. parwanoo accident newsThe ropeway being repaired at Timber Trail in Parwanoo on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Solan Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Zaffar Iqbal, was deputed Tuesday to conduct a magisterial probe to find out the cause behind the two cable cars at Timber Trail Resort getting stuck. Till the probe is completed, the cable cars will remain dysfunctional.

In the incident, 14 tourists and two attendants were stuck in two Gondola-type cabins. Three of the tourists stuck in one cable car were rescued through the winch method swiftly. The remaining 11 were rescued after a six-hour-long rescue operation.

“I was given the task to complete the magisterial probe. I will appoint the members including technical persons, and administrative people in the team. Himachal Chief Minister instructed to complete the probe as soon as possible. We have asked the resort management to submit all the relevant documents in connection with the cable cars.”

Sources said there was no electricity issue when the cable cars got struck. Sources said the probe will take around one week to be completed.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
Why PM Modi mentioned Abbas Ramsada in his blogPremium
Why PM Modi mentioned Abbas Ramsada in his blog
Eknath Shinde ko gussa kyun aata hai: Sidelined by Thackerays in Sena, go...Premium
Eknath Shinde ko gussa kyun aata hai: Sidelined by Thackerays in Sena, go...
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
More Premium Stories >>
Explained |All about Parwanoo’s Timber Trail ropeway where tourists got stuck

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Solan Ashok Verma has been deputed to probe criminal negligence on the part of Timber Trail Resort management.

An FIR was registered on the statement of Anand Goyal, one of the rescued tourists. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Parwanoo Pranav Chauhan said, “Police investigation will be separated from the magisterial probe. The statements of the two attendants are being recorded. Legal action will be taken against the people whose negligence will come forth during the course of investigation.”

Read |Timber Trail cable car incident: A look back at 2-day-long rescue operation in 1992

On Monday, the resort management had refunded the charges around Rs 2.50 lakh to the five couples from Delhi.
Nearly two months ago, 15 tourists were trapped midair on a ropeway at Trikut hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district for around 40 hours.

More from Chandigarh

Twelve of them were rescued by Indian Air Force helicopters while three people had died in the incident that occurred on April 11.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement