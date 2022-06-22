Timber Trail resort: Solan ADC to investigate cause behind cable car failure

Solan Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Zaffar Iqbal, was deputed Tuesday to conduct a magisterial probe to find out the cause behind the two cable cars at Timber Trail Resort getting stuck. Till the probe is completed, the cable cars will remain dysfunctional.

In the incident, 14 tourists and two attendants were stuck in two Gondola-type cabins. Three of the tourists stuck in one cable car were rescued through the winch method swiftly. The remaining 11 were rescued after a six-hour-long rescue operation.

“I was given the task to complete the magisterial probe. I will appoint the members including technical persons, and administrative people in the team. Himachal Chief Minister instructed to complete the probe as soon as possible. We have asked the resort management to submit all the relevant documents in connection with the cable cars.”

Sources said there was no electricity issue when the cable cars got struck. Sources said the probe will take around one week to be completed.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Solan Ashok Verma has been deputed to probe criminal negligence on the part of Timber Trail Resort management.

An FIR was registered on the statement of Anand Goyal, one of the rescued tourists. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Parwanoo Pranav Chauhan said, “Police investigation will be separated from the magisterial probe. The statements of the two attendants are being recorded. Legal action will be taken against the people whose negligence will come forth during the course of investigation.”

On Monday, the resort management had refunded the charges around Rs 2.50 lakh to the five couples from Delhi.

Nearly two months ago, 15 tourists were trapped midair on a ropeway at Trikut hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district for around 40 hours.

Twelve of them were rescued by Indian Air Force helicopters while three people had died in the incident that occurred on April 11.