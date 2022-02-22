Till panchayat polls, village committees to help carry out development works: Khattar

Haryana has decided to constitute village-level committees to play a vital role in implementation of development works till panchayat polls are held in the state. The decision was announced by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar while interacting with officials of rural development and panchayati raj institutions Monday in pre-budget meeting.

“Work will be done in the village only in consultation with these committees. Due to this, development work in the village will also not be affected and the demands of public representatives will also be heard. Along with this, the meetings of Gram Sabha will also be organized regularly.

Officers and public representatives should work together for the development of rural areas so that it brings superior results. Every penny should be used for the public. The public is first of all connected with the lower-level unit of the system, which is the Gram Panchayat; hence strengthening this unit is the utmost priority of the state government.”

“In this new budget, we need to take a new resolution”, Khattar said hinting at significant improvement in the area of rural development in the upcoming budget session. For the last few days, Khattar has been holding pre-budget discussions with representatives and officials of various departments. The Budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha commences on March 2.

The CM added: “While stressing rural development, the Gram Darshan Portal, Vikas Nidhi Portal of each village has been created. Through the Gram Darshan Portal, every villager can share their problem related to their village with the government. Besides this, there is also a need to think about increasing the income of Gram Panchayats. Income can also be increased through various subjects. Today, Gram Panchayats can increase their income by charging different fees such as rent for petrol pumps, mobile towers and Panchayat land.”

During the meeting, on the suggestion given by the executive officers of the Zilla Parishad who came from various districts, Khattar said, “There is a need to conduct a social audit and pre-audit in the works of Panchayati Raj. For social audit, the services of intellectual people of the society, retired officers should be taken from the village.”