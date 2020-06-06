TikTok star Sonali Phogat thrashes govt official with slipper; cross-FIRs lodged

In video clippings, Phogat is heard saying, “Do I work to listen to your abuses? Is there no sister or mother at your home?” she said. In video clippings, Phogat is heard saying, “Do I work to listen to your abuses? Is there no sister or mother at your home?” she said.

A video of Tiktok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat slapped a government official and then thrashing him with a slipper in public view accusing him for derogatory language against her, went viral on social media Friday.

The incident took place in Balsamand village of Hisar district when Phogat — who had lost to former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur in 2019 Assembly polls — had gone to the local grain market. The official she thrashed was identified as Sultan Singh, secretary of Hisar market committee.

In video clippings, Phogat is heard saying, “Do I work to listen to your abuses? Is there no sister or mother at your home?” she said.

Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia told The Indian Express that police were in the process of lodging an FIR against Phogat on the basis of a complaint filed by Singh, who in turn is also being booked on the basis of a complaint by Phogat. “Sonali Phogat is being booked under section 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC while FIR is being lodged against the official under sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman) and 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the IPC. Sources said late Friday evening police lodged both FIRs.

“At 10 am, I had received a phone call from my staff that madam Sonali had come to the Hisar market committee. I briefed her about the procurement of gram. Then, she said that there is no shed in Balsamand grain market. I went there while she came along with her supporters who were in 4-5 vehicles. At Balasamand, I noted whatever problems she mentioned. She blamed me for opposing her during the Adampur election. I said somebody might have misguided her. Then she asked me to turn towards her. As soon as I turned towards her, she slapped me while blaming me for abuse. I was surprised. The goons were with her. They too thrashed me. I ran to a shop to save my life. In the shop, madam started thrashing me with her slippers. I told her that I did not abuse her. Two of her supporters videographed the incident,” Singh told the local media.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala asked whether the Khattar government would act on the matter. Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi called it an “illegal act”. “The miscreants should be arrested immediately,” he added.

