Threats to senior BJP leader Tikshan Sood: Punjab and Haryana HC pulls up SIT for ‘inaction’, calls for a fresh status report

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday asked the head of an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to file a fresh status report pertaining to the investigation done in the matter related to senior BJP leader and former Punjab Cabinet Minister, Tikshan Sood, who had sought protection from the court after a group of farmers allegedly threw cattle-dung at the gate of his residence.

The court, while hearing the plea on Tuesday, observed that “the SIT was not functioning up to its due capability”.

The matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia, wherein the state of Punjab had filed the reply.

Justice Sandhawalia, while hearing the matter, said, “It is a matter of surprise that even after two months since the written statement had been filed, the state has not been able to arrest or interrogate the main accused who has been named specifically in the FIR. The petitioner had also placed photographs along with other electronic evidence on the file. The facts only go on to show that the SIT is not functioning up to its due capability.”

Setting November 10 as the next date of hearing, the bench then said, “Let a fresh status report be filed by the head of the SIT himself as to what active steps have been taken during the course of the investigation.”

Tikshan Sood, through his counsel, Advocate Krishan Singh Dadwal, earlier had contended before the HC that threats are being issued to him under the conviction that he is not supporting the ongoing farmers’ agitation. On January 1, 2021, one Ranvir Singh Khalsa, along with 10-15 other people — all armed with sticks — had come on tractor-trolleys to his residence, used abusive language, threatened the petitioner and his servants, endangered their lives, forcibly entered his house and unloaded cow dung-laden trolley at the gate of his house. Following this, a case was registered under sections 148, 307, 323, 452, and 506, read with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code in Hoshiarpur city police station.

Sood also submitted that the threats are being extended by anti-social elements to him as well as his family members including his wife, who is the municipal councillor at present. The petitioner filed his plea before the High Court on January 7, but no action has been taken after that, he claimed.