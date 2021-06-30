Tikri sexual assault case: HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of a suspect

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of an accused in the alleged sexual exploitation of a woman from West Bengal woman at the Tikri border in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

The website of the High Court said that the bench of Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri had dismissed the bail plea. A detailed order regarding the same, however, was yet to be released by the High Court.

The petitioner, Ankur, had moved to High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in the case saying he was being unnecessarily harassed and humiliated by the police even though his name was not mentioned at any stage by the victim or her father in the complaint.

The woman had been allegedly sexually exploited while she was at the Tikri Border in Bahadurgarh to take part in the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

As per reports, the FIR in the matter was registered on May 9 at Bahadurgarh’s city police station in Jhajjar district of Haryana. As per the allegations, a delegation of six, including the petitioner of a famers’ outfit, reached West Bengal as part of the protest campaign. The victim met the group during the tour and joined the group on April 11 to travel to Delhi.

On April 24, she had developed a cough and difficulty in breathing, after which she was taken to a hospital where she was diagnosed with Covid. On April 29, her father reached the hospital and she alleged that she was sexually exploited in a tent.