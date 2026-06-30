Week after big cat spotted: Tiger trackers from Rajaji reserve park visit Paonta Sahib forests

Tiger sighting in Himachal's Paonta Sahib forests prompts investigation into whether it is the missing Rajaji Tiger Reserve tigress and highlights the region's role as an interstate wildlife corridor. (File Photo)

A tiger-tracking team from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve had visited the Himachal forests to conduct a scientific assessment, after a camera trap captured a big cat in the Paonta Sahib forests. Experts and officials believe that it could be the tigress missing from the neighbouring Rajaji Tiger Reserve and National Park in Uttarakhand, for more than a year.

The team, comprising three persons, installed five to six additional high-resolution camera traps in the Paonta Sahib forests, as well as in areas adjoining Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

Officials familiar with the development said the team had visited the area last week. The team was shown photographs of pugmarks believed to belong to the tiger. However, the images were too unclear to be matched with those of the tigress that has remained untraced in the reserve.