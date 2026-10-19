After firing on Tiger Shroff, a look at Haryana gangsters who targeted celebs

Anil Pandit, a notorious gangster believed to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff at Mumbai’s Juhu on Sunday evening. He hails from Haryana’s Panipat.

Pandit is not the only Haryana gangster to have come to light as part of criminal networks that have targeted Bollywood figures and other celebrities. Several other such gangsters have roots in the state.

The police’s Special Task Force (STF) and other wings dealing with anti-gangster operations told The Indian Express that they have busted several such gangster networks over the last few months.

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DGP Ajay Singhal said, “The STF has been specifically activated to tackle organised crime and extortion cases. Whether the objective of criminals is to intimidate citizens, demand extortion from businessmen or establish dominance through gangs, the Haryana Police will not allow any such attempt to succeed.”

Anil Pandit

A native of Panipat currently operating from the US.

Celebrity targets: A prominent associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, he claimed responsibility for the October 2026 shooting at Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, warning the entertainment industry against associating with Salman Khan.

In July this year, the Delhi Police arrested six people for firing outside singer Guru Randhawa’s gym in Delhi and the killing of gym trainer Kapil Redhu in Hansi, Haryana. The police said all of them were connected to Anil Pandit and Sunder Hansi, associates of the Harry Boxer-led Lawrence Bishnoi gang, through encrypted messaging applications Signal and Zangi.

Himanshu Bhau

Rohtak native operating internationally

Celebrity targets: The Himanshu Bhau gang claimed responsibility for a firing incident outside the Gurugram residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, citing grievances over Yadav’s promotion of certain betting apps in August 2025. Two men arrested among the three people who opened fire at Yadav were allegedly in touch with the Himanshu Bhau gang.

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Bhau is reportedly based outside India, while his criminal network has roots in the Rohtak-NCR region. His associates in India are said to carry out activities on behalf of the network.

Deepak Nandal

A Haryanvi music-producer-turned gangster operating from the UK and Dubai.

Celebrity targets: He has been linked to severe extortion networks in northern India. His operatives have specifically targeted high-profile artists, including Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria and Sufi singer Bismil, demanding protection money running into crores of rupees.

Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana (Virender Pratap)

Natives of Sonipat and Karnal, respectively

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Celebrity targets: While incarcerated, they command the Haryana faction of the larger Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar alliance. Their vast local network provides the ground shooters and logistics used to target Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, filmmakers like Rohit Shetty, and Punjabi and Haryanvi music industry figures.



Kaushal Chaudhary

Kaushal Chaudhary is a Haryana-based gangster whose network has roots around Gurgaon-NCR and has historically been connected with the Bambiha side of the gang rivalry. Chaudhary, the leader of the gang, is currently imprisoned in Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon and is facing over 40 criminal charges.

As Chaudhary’s network is linked to the Bambiha side, it has also been part of the wider gang rivalry between the Bambiha and Bishnoi networks.

The inter-gang rivalry often led to shootouts in Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab. The gangs not only fought over protection money but also for supremacy over the Punjab music industry and kabaddi players.

Rohit Godara

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Born in 1989, Rohit Godara is from Bikaner district in Rajasthan. Also known as Rawatdas, he is a close confidant of Goldy Brar and was allegedly involved in the conspiracy to kill Punjabi music icon Sidhu Moosewala. He was allegedly behind the plot to kill Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur in December 2023.

The Rohit Godara network is linked to a criminal network that extends beyond India and has connections with criminal groups and associates in Rajasthan, Haryana, and other parts of North India.

Godara is believed to be operating from outside India.

In January 2026, the Haryana STF arrested four people allegedly connected to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara. The police linked them to shooting incidents in the US and seized foreign-made weapons. The police also suspect a growing rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Godara-Brar factions.

Haryana’s gangland web: 813 arrests, 9 gangs, and alliances in flux

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In the past nearly 30 months, from January 2024 to August 2026, the STF has apprehended 813 gang members belonging to nine criminal gangs operating in Haryana and neighbouring states.

The highest number of arrests were made from the Rohit Godara/Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with 335 gang members apprehended, followed by the Himanshu Bhau gang (111), Noni Rana gang (76), Bhanu Rana gang (61), Neeraj Faridpur gang (55), Rakesh alias Kala Khairampur gang (54), Kaushal Chaudhary gang (51), Kapil Nandu gang (45), and Deepak Nandal gang (25).