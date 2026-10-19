Class 9 dropout out on bail: Father speaks after son’s arrest in Tiger Shroff shooting

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The father of a Haryana youth arrested over the Tiger Shroff shooting said Monday that his son is a Class 9 dropout who has been out on bail in an Arms Act case.
Rehan from Sonipat is among the three suspects apprehended for Sunday’s attack on the Bollywood actor from the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express in Kota, Rajasthan. His father Raisuddin Ansari, a daily wager, said Rehan, 18-19, had been living with his mother in Devdu village near Sonipat and hardly visited him. He said he had separated from Rehan’s mother nearly a decade ago.
Speaking to the media at his home in Sonipat, Ansari said Monday, “I have two sons, but Rehan has not been living with me for the past 10 years. He was booked in a case related to a gun four to five months ago. His mother, who works in a factory, arranged bail for him.”
Blaming his son’s friend circle for his alleged involvement in the earlier arms case, Ansari said a firearm had been recovered from Rehan, following which he was arrested and sent to judicial custody. He said he learnt about the arrest from his wife.
According to Ansari, Rehan stayed with his mother for a few days after being released on bail but later left ahead of a court hearing. Ansari said he had earlier asked his wife to send Rehan to him so that he could train him in a technical trade. However, Rehan did not come to live with him, allegedly out of fear, he claimed.
Ansari added that Rehan had learnt welding and would often leave home saying he was going to work as a welder in Gurgaon.
The Rajasthan Police said the three attackers who targeted actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai were “lured with good money” and a promise that they would be settled abroad. Besides Rehan, they identified Hritik from Bihar. The third attacker is a minor whose identity has not been revealed.
The police said they named Anil Pandit, a Panipat native who is operating from California in the United States for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and claimed responsibility for the attack.
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