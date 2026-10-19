Class 9 dropout out on bail: Father speaks after son’s arrest in Tiger Shroff shooting

The father of a Haryana youth arrested over the Tiger Shroff shooting said Monday that his son is a Class 9 dropout who has been out on bail in an Arms Act case.

Rehan from Sonipat is among the three suspects apprehended for Sunday’s attack on the Bollywood actor from the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express in Kota, Rajasthan. His father Raisuddin Ansari, a daily wager, said Rehan, 18-19, had been living with his mother in Devdu village near Sonipat and hardly visited him. He said he had separated from Rehan’s mother nearly a decade ago.

Speaking to the media at his home in Sonipat, Ansari said Monday, “I have two sons, but Rehan has not been living with me for the past 10 years. He was booked in a case related to a gun four to five months ago. His mother, who works in a factory, arranged bail for him.”