Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Police detain labourer from Sonipat, probe links with accused

The Mumbai Police;s Crime Branch has detained another suspect, a daily wage labourer, from Sonipat in Haryana in connection with the October 18 firing on actor Tiger Shroff, officials on Thursday said. Earlier, the police had arrested 11 persons in the case, most of them from Sonipat in Haryana.
A Haryana Police identified the suspect as Aman from Rohna village. Police had earlier arrested another accused, 21-year-old Kunal, from the same village. “The Mumbai Police are questioning him, but he has not been formally arrested yet. Aman is from Kunal’s village,” the officer said.
Police sources said Aman was detained over his alleged association with Kunal.
On October 20, the Delhi Police Special Cell’s Northern Range (NDR) arrested four accused in an alleged weapon-supply module linked to the firing incident. They were identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both residents of Uttar Pradesh.
According to the police, Kunal, who had recently been released from jail on bail, was introduced to US-based gangster Anil Pandit through a friend from Harsana village. He allegedly began communicating with Pandit through an encrypted messaging application.
On Pandit’s instructions, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar, a police officer had earlier said. Around two months ago, Kunal allegedly met Radha, disclosed his activities to her and developed a relationship with her. He subsequently persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with the weapon, police said.
On October 15, Kunal allegedly took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station, with the pistol concealed in Radha’s bag. During their journey, he allegedly remained in contact with the women, relaying instructions from Pandit, the officer said.
The two women reached Mumbai’s Dadar station on October 17 and checked into a hotel. At around 11 am, the following day, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel, the officer added. Later that evening, at around 7 pm, shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai.
Following the incident, Pandit allegedly contacted Kunal and told him that the shooters were stranded in Mumbai, asking him to arrange their escape. Radha and Babita subsequently left Mumbai for Delhi aboard the Dadar–Haridwar Express on October 18, the officer said.