Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Police detain labourer from Sonipat, probe links with accused

The Mumbai Police;s Crime Branch has detained another suspect, a daily wage labourer, from Sonipat in Haryana in connection with the October 18 firing on actor Tiger Shroff, officials on Thursday said. Earlier, the police had arrested 11 persons in the case, most of them from Sonipat in Haryana.

A Haryana Police identified the suspect as Aman from Rohna village. Police had earlier arrested another accused, 21-year-old Kunal, from the same village. “The Mumbai Police are questioning him, but he has not been formally arrested yet. Aman is from Kunal’s village,” the officer said.

Police sources said Aman was detained over his alleged association with Kunal.