Tiff at meat shop in Chandigarh triggers clashes: three injured, four held, several vehicles damaged

Vehicles damaged in the clash that broke out at Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. (Express photo)

Around Two dozen vehicles were damaged and three people were injured when a clash broke out between two groups at Mauli Jagran, on Thursday night. The incident put a question mark on the law and order situation, especially in peripheral areas.

The clashes broke out after a chicken shop owner allegedly refused to give meat to a man because he said he would make the payment later. The incident took place around midnight. The assailants were equipped with iron rods, swords, sticks and other objects. The local people accused the police of a slow response.

One of the injured was identified Kunal, 23, the meat shop owner. An FIR against a dozen assailants was registered on the statement of Kunal and four assailants were arrested. Some of the assailants were identified from Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, in Panchkula.

Kunal reported to the police that one of the assailants came to his meat shop and made a demand of 1kg chicken but maintained that he would pay fo the same after a few days. Kunal said that because he refused to give him meat without the money, the assailant started verbally abusing him. It triggered heated arguments and the assailants left the spot, threatening Kunal with dire consequences. After half an hour, a group of men equipped with bricks, iron rods, sticks appeared and attacked Kunal’s house and forcibly entered the house. They hit on the head of Kunal, who received severe head injuries.

“The assailants also tried to molest the women but they saved themselves,” said a female relative of the victim.

The damaged vehicles belong to the general public, which had nothing to do with the clash. People alleged police inaction and blamed goonism is increasing in the area each passing day.

“It was a group clash between two parties. Members of both the groups threw stones. We called the police control room and a police party reached the spot after the delay of half an hour. Today (on Friday) cops forced us to go to the police station,” said Rajesh Kumar, owner of one of the damaged cars.

SHO of PS Mauli Jagran, Inspector Juldan Singh, said, “efforts are being made to identify other assailants. Four assailants will be produced in the local court tomorrow for their police custody. Kunal received half a dozen stitches on his head. His condition is stable.”

DSP Gurmukh Singh visited the spot on Friday. A case was registered at PS Mauli Jagran.

