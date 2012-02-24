Tibetan delegation to give blood memo to UN

A delegation comprising exiled Tibetans,who have started the Peoples movement for Middle Way,reached Chandigarh early on Thursday morning. The movement is seeking the international communitys intervention to stop Chinese atrocities on Tibetans living in monasteries inside Tibet.

The delegation is on its way from Dharamsala to New Delhi,where it will submit a memorandum to the officials at United Nations Office and European Unions office,seeking their help in resolving the issue with the Chinese and stopping alleged Chinese atrocities on Tibetans. The memo is written in the blood of Tibetan youth,who are part of the delegation.

The Tibetan delegation,comprising 32 Tibetans,including monks and nuns is led by an exiled government Member of Parliament Dawa Tsering. The Tibetans allege that in the last one year,around 25 Tibetans have done self-immolation,after they got fed up with Chinese atrocities. Out of those 25,15 are already dead. We,by way of this march,appeal to the United Nations to intervene as Tibetans,who are getting killed in Tibet also have human rights and the international community must step in to protect these rights, Dawa Tsering told Newsline.

The Tibetans carried out a brief march,this morning from Sector 22-D gurdwara,and then boarded the bus for New Delhi. One of the Tibetan activists,Tenzin Tashi told Newsline that the march started from Dharamshala and will continue to Delhi. We hope to get a positive response from the UN very soon, Tashi added.

