Tibet govt-in-exile: The US link

Most of the key leaders of the Tibetan government in exile have one thing in common  their American connection. Prime Minister Dr Lobsang Sangay,his Special Advisor Kaydor Aukatsang,Member of Tibetan Task Force Tsewang Phuntsok,Information and International Relations Minister Dicki Chhoyang have all studied,worked and stayed for years in the US before coming to Dharamsala to be a part of the exiled government. The most prominent NGO here,Tibet Youth Congress,is headed by US-returned Tsewang Rigzin.

Interestingly,the families of Sangay,Kaydor,Rigzin are all settled in the US. Students of Free Tibets key players,including former president Choeying,has also studied in the US. Many other members of the TYC and SFT are studying in the US and are part of the Tibetan groups of New York or Minnesota.

Thus,one can safely conclude that the exiled Tibetan government is becoming more of a group of US-returned individuals with many leaders boasting American education and professional training. These individuals,having their base in the US,are governing thousands of exiled fellow Tibetans across the globe.

Around 40 Tibetan students are on the verge of completing their course at the School for Higher Studies,Sarah,Dharamsala.

The school,under the Institute of Tibetan Buddhist Dialects,is training Tibetan students to form a special cadre of officers. Many of these students have their base in the US. They will be recruited in the exiled Tibetan government for a five-month training and subsequently,allotted portfolios.

Sherab Tsomo,a tax and auditing specialist,is working for here since April. Sherab had emigrated to the US in 1997 and did her Bachelors from Minnesota School of Business and worked with the Minnesota State Department Revenue. Tenzin Nyinjee,who is working here at present,is an IT professional from Boston. Caroline Tsering Lobsang,who is a Development and Communications Associate,was educated in the US and worked with London-based law firm.

Sangay looks at this as a means of paying back your community. All of us who have been to various countries,including the US,got the best of education and have come back to serve our community and take our cause forward. We are making strenuous efforts in taking forward our struggle on the global front, he says.

Interestingly,on the lines of the US Peace Corps,Sangay has introduced a Tibet Corps  a group of skilled professionals,most of whom are from the US  to work in the fields of education,health,information technology. So far,four professionals have joined the government,and two others have gone back to the US after completing their assignments.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App