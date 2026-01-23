Thunderstorm, hail & lighting: IMD issued red alert in Punjab, Haryana

Last night’s widespread rainfall has moved Punjab into the rain surplus category with Haryana and Chandigarh recording a remarkable jump in cumulative rainfall, thus significantly altering the seasonal rainfall outlook across the regions.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for thunderstorms, hail and lightning in several parts of Punjab, including Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Rajpura and Bassi Pathana. The department has also issued an orange alert for Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar and Samana.

For Chandigarh and several parts of Haryana, the Met department has placed a red alert. While Kalka, Panchkula, Naraingarh, Barara, Shahbad, Nilokheri, Indri, Kaithal, Karnal and surrounding regions are placed under an orange alert for Friday.

Punjab turns rain surplus in past less than 24 hours

According to cumulative rainfall data, Punjab recorded 14.5 mm of rainfall including 13 mm in just the past less than 24 hours. The rainfall recorded is against a normal of 12.3 mm required in January month till date, registering a seasonal surplus of +18 per cent. This marks a dramatic turnaround from the previous day, when the state was facing a large rainfall deficiency.

The impact was most pronounced in several districts where heavy rainfall was reported. Gurdaspur recorded 43.3 mm against a normal of 20.7 mm (+109 per cent), Pathankot received 33.3 mm, Jalandhar saw 32.6 mm (+83 per cent), Sangrur registered 21.5 mm (+168 per cent), Mansa received 14.5 mm against a normal of 5.1 mm (+184 per cent) and Barnala recorded 16.8 mm with a massive +150 per cent departure.

Other districts such as Amritsar (19.8 mm), Ludhiana (16.2 mm) and Tarn Taran (15.8 mm) also reported substantial rainfall.

However, a few districts including Moga (–100 per cent), Fazilka (–85 per cent), Ferozepur (–81 per cent) and Muktsar (–63 per cent) still remain highly deficient.

Haryana: Sharp improvement, though still deficient

Story continues below this ad

In Haryana, the overnight rain caused a huge jump in cumulative rainfall, even though the state as a whole remains deficient. Cumulative rainfall now stands at 6.2 mm against a normal of 9.3 mm, translating to a –33 per cent departure, a significant improvement from the extremely deficient conditions prevailing earlier.

Bhiwani received 18 mm against a normal of 5.2 mm (+246 per cent), Fatehabad recorded 12 mm (+71 per cent), Hisar saw 7.4 mm (+28 per cent), Kaithal recorded 10.1 mm — slightly above normal and Charkhi Dadri registered 9.9 mm (+33 per cent).

At the same time, large parts of southern and eastern Haryana remain highly rainfall deficient. Palwal, Rewari, Nuh continue at –100 per cent, Faridabad at –94 per cent, Gurgaon at –88 per cent and Yamunanagar recorded at –90 per cent.

The subdivision as a whole recorded 6.3 mm against a normal of 9.4 mm, narrowing the deficit to –33 per cent.

Chandigarh records major rainfall jump

Story continues below this ad

The Union Territory of Chandigarh also witnessed a sharp rise in seasonal rainfall due to the overnight showers. Cumulative rainfall has increased to 17.7 mm compared to a normal of 27.5 mm, reducing the deficit to –36 per cent from a much steeper shortfall earlier.

The city recorded one of the highest single-day contributions, reflecting the intensity of the rain spell.

Single-day event with lasting impact

Meteorologists note that the event underscores how a single day of widespread rain can dramatically reshape seasonal statistics, especially during otherwise dry periods. While Punjab has emerged into the surplus category, Haryana and Chandigarh have seen substantial recovery, though more rainfall will be needed to erase deficits in several districts.

The rain has provided relief to agriculture, but officials said rainfall distribution remains uneven, with some areas still facing acute shortages.

Story continues below this ad

According to the advisory, moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail, with wind speeds of 40-60 kmph, are very likely over parts of Patiala, Samana, Nabha, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Mohali, Khanna, Kharar, Khamanon and Chamkaur Sahib.

Moderate thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds is expected over Sunam, Sangrur, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Payal, Ludhiana (East), Samrala, Rupnagar, Balachaur, Nawanshahr, Anandpur Sahib, Garhshankar, Nangal and Chandigarh.

Additionally, light thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph may occur over parts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Batala, Ajnala, Mukerian and surrounding areas.

The Met body has issued a thunderstorm warning valid till 6.25 pm on Friday, cautioning residents across several districts of Punjab and Chandigarh to stay updated, remain cautious and avoid open areas during lightning activity.