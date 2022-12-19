Through Shurasen Jayanti celebrations, Khattar govt aims to woo Saini community

In the series of events being held to celebrate birth anniversaries of heroes or leaders of different communities, now the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government is organising a state level programme to celebrate Maharaja Shurasen Jayanti in Hisar on December 20 to woo the Saini community.

The government says the Chief Minister will be the chief guest of the event and preparations are being done in full swing to make it a grand success. A Hisar based social activist Rishi Saini says that the community has been celebrating the birth anniversary of Maharaja Shurasen every year but it’s the first time when such a state level programme is being organised.

Rishi Saini says: “Earlier, Chaudhary Devi Lal used to hold such events to ensure political participation of those communities which have been largely ignored in the politics. Now, the BJP, too, has opted for the same strategy. Their similar strategy worked in Uttar Pradesh too where the party even succeeded in wooing sections of Scheduled Castes also.”

A few days back, Manohar Lal Khattar had attended “Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh” in Karnal as its chief guest. This state-level event is being organised by the Khattar-led dispensation to honour the “Brahmin icon” Parshuram in an apparent bid to woo the community. Nearly a month back, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had unveiled the statue of the 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan in Kulana village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

The government says during the tenure of the Manohar Lal-led government, time and again several initiatives have been taken to celebrate the anniversaries of saints and great men at the state-level under the Sant Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana.

The government says the Maharaja Shurasen Jayanti is being held to continue the same tradition.

An official press release mentions: “According to belief, Maharaja Shurasen was born during the Mahabharata period. Shurasen was a brave warrior who once upon a time ruled the present Mathura city. Mathura was one of the 16 Janapadas of ancient India.”

Meanwhile, Manohar Lal said: “The Saini community has a glorious history. The contribution of the Saini community to the freedom movement of the country and the rehabilitation after independence has been commendable. The people of this society are working to take forward their great traditions by following the path of truth and non-violence. This community has given great brave warriors, great artists, scholars, and many sports persons to the country.”