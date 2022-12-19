scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Through Shurasen Jayanti celebrations, Khattar govt aims to woo Saini community

The government says the Chief Minister will be the chief guest of the event and preparations are being done in full swing to make it a grand success.

The government says the Maharaja Shurasen Jayanti is being held to continue the same tradition. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In the series of events being held to celebrate birth anniversaries of heroes or leaders of different communities, now the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government is organising a state level programme to celebrate Maharaja Shurasen Jayanti in Hisar on December 20 to woo the Saini community.

The government says the Chief Minister will be the chief guest of the event and preparations are being done in full swing to make it a grand success. A Hisar based social activist Rishi Saini says that the community has been celebrating the birth anniversary of Maharaja Shurasen every year but it’s the first time when such a state level programme is being organised.

Rishi Saini says: “Earlier, Chaudhary Devi Lal used to hold such events to ensure political participation of those communities which have been largely ignored in the politics. Now, the BJP, too, has opted for the same strategy. Their similar strategy worked in Uttar Pradesh too where the party even succeeded in wooing sections of Scheduled Castes also.”

A few days back, Manohar Lal Khattar had attended “Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh” in Karnal as its chief guest. This state-level event is being organised by the Khattar-led dispensation to honour the “Brahmin icon” Parshuram in an apparent bid to woo the community. Nearly a month back, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had unveiled the statue of the 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan in Kulana village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...Premium
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trapPremium
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trap
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...Premium
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...Premium
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...

The government says during the tenure of the Manohar Lal-led government, time and again several initiatives have been taken to celebrate the anniversaries of saints and great men at the state-level under the Sant Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana.

The government says the Maharaja Shurasen Jayanti is being held to continue the same tradition.

An official press release mentions: “According to belief, Maharaja Shurasen was born during the Mahabharata period. Shurasen was a brave warrior who once upon a time ruled the present Mathura city. Mathura was one of the 16 Janapadas of ancient India.”

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Manohar Lal said: “The Saini community has a glorious history. The contribution of the Saini community to the freedom movement of the country and the rehabilitation after independence has been commendable. The people of this society are working to take forward their great traditions by following the path of truth and non-violence. This community has given great brave warriors, great artists, scholars, and many sports persons to the country.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 02:33:03 am
Next Story

Mann on 2-day visit to Hyderabad, Chennai to woo investors

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close