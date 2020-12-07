Through boliyan, slogans and flags, spirit of farmers’ struggle lingers even at the weddings

Groom Baljinder Singh holds BKU (Dakaunda) flag while attending wedding rituals at Sangrur's Bhalwan village. Express

JUST FOUR days before his wedding to Simranpreet Kaur, 24-year-old Baljinder Singh of Sangrur’s Bhalwan village was protesting against the farm laws at the Singhu border.

On Sunday, the wedding took place at the Maharaja palace of Sunam, where the guests of the bride and groom raised slogans of ‘Kisan mazdoor ekta zindabaad’ and ‘Modi sarkar murdabad’, while the groom held the flag of the Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda). The same flag also fluttered atop the car in which the bride was to be brought home.

In Punjab’s villages, people are determined to get the farm laws repealed and the effect was seen at Baljinder and Simarpreet’s wedding.

Baljinder was at the Singhu border from November 27 to December 2. “I came back on late evening on December 2 as the marriage was fixed for December 6. If the government does not agree on December 9, I may go again,” he said.

Interestingly, many boliyan (Punjabi couplets) sung at the wedding were also about the Prime Minister, farm laws and the farmers’ struggle. One such boli sung was: “Jeenve bache nu maan di godi…bina dawai veer koi bach nahi sakda rogi…na chhed tu modi bhole jattan nu (as a child loves a mother’s lap, as a patient cannot be cured without medicine…Modi, don’t trouble innocent farmers).”

Satnam Singh, Baljinder’s elder brother, said, “We do farming on about 25 acres. We became members of BKU (Dakaunda) a few months ago, only when these Bills were introduced. We feel that the Bills need to be taken back. My brother’s wedding was fixed earlier and hence we did not postpone it, but we kept the spirit of struggle against farm Bills alive. Women were also raising slogans of ‘Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Zindabaad’ during the Jago function apart from traditional boliyan… the struggle must continue.”

“Simranpreet’s family is also part of the struggle. The agenda of all farmers is the same,” said Satnam, who wore a kisan union badge on his blazer. Gurjant Singh, their father said, “We need some guarantee of selling our crops and we don’t feel that the laws are for our good…so why are they being imposed on us?”

