Chandigarh: Thrilling air show gives wings to many dreams

A crowd of women, elderly and children waiting at the alighting points; jammed stretches as the entire IT Park route to the Sukhna Lake was closed to commuters bringing the traffic at the Madhya Marg road to a halt; normal bus service hit — the much talked-about air show not just got fervour of a national festival here in Chandigarh but also inconvenienced people.

Taking a day off from work, people not just from the City Beautiful but also other neighbouring states turned out in huge numbers to witness the air show at the Sukhna Lake. Families in groups, couples, children as young as three years old — all turned up to wait at the alighting points to board the CTU buses to be part of the show.

At the same time, the show caused heavy traffic inconvenience during the day. The entire route had been closed for the commuters and diversions caused heavy traffic chaos on city roads, leaving work of many people affected.

The alternative route from Panchkula to Chandigarh — the IT park one — that leads to the Sector 26 light point near St Kabir School and then the Raj Bhawan was all closed for the general public except the buses meant to ferry visitors. This route is the one which many commuters prefer instead of the main Madhya Marg but during noon hours, they had to face inconvenience and had to sit in long jams.

This route usually takes sufficient volume of traffic from the Madhya Marg or the main arterial roads on normal days. Even those coming from Chandigarh to Panchkula, including those who work at Haryana government offices, had to face a tough time as they had to come via Madhya Marg which saw heavy traffic than usual.

Not just this, an ambulance was stuck at Sector 26 light point and the situation was such that the attendants had to get down to walk to the policemen at a distance requesting them to ease the congestion as they had a patient. It was then that the police tried easing out the congestion so as to make way for the ambulance.

Normal CTU bus service hit

It was a day many visitors looked forward to but at the same time there was another side to it — that of inconvenience. As 358 CTU buses that ply in the Tricity were all pressed into service to bring visitors to the air show, the normal CTU service left many commuters inconvenienced.

Many government schoolchildren who take CTU buses to reach their schools got the bus service during morning before 10.30 am but were looking for alternative conveyance as the buses did not ply after that. The CTU buses were to be in service of air show visitors from 10.30 am to 8 pm.

“I have to take an auto-rickshaw because my bus didn’t come and I got to know that the bus service is affected today because of the air show. And due to no bus service, the other public transport drivers are charging slightly more,” said Akanksha, a student of Class 9 of a government school.

Few children were seen standing near their bus stops during the afternoon hours unaware of the fact that the CTU bus service won’t be there now.

Chanderwati, a resident of Manimajra who had to visit PGI to show her ailing mother, was waiting for a CTU bus at the Manimajra bus stop but did not know that the bus service won’t ply. She said, “People here are now telling me that bus service won’t be there today. I will see if I can take an auto.”

People take the day off to witness show

Lawyer couple — Paarth Gupta and Neha Gupta — were seen patiently waiting in the queue to sit on the CTU bus. They are residents of Sector 5.

“Only the day before we booked our slot. In fact, we used to see from the roof of our house when the practice would go on and that is what excited us to come to see the show. Both my husband and I have postponed our work commitments to see the show,” Neha said.

Adheesh Malhotra, a resident of Panchkula who works at a firm, said that he had specially informed his office about his absence from the work due to the air show.

“It is a great opportunity for all of us to witness the Indian Air Force display their skills and their equipment and it’s going to be very nice. I have specially taken a day off from work,” he added.

Ajay Kumar, who works as an accounts officer, came with his family of four to see the air show. A resident of Kishangarh, he said, “In fact, my senior is also coming to see this show. He was kind enough to allow me off for today.”

At alighting points, children with dreams to fly high

At the alighting point near IT Park, the air show had inspired the children to an extent that aspirations to become a fighter pilot drove them there to witness the show.

Garima, a 16-year-old who wants to prepare for the CDS, came from Kishangarh with her entire family, including her 75-year-old grandfather to see the air show.

“In fact, for the last few days we had been seeing fighter jets in the skies rehearsing and we found it really enthralling. So we all were looking forward to this air show. The moment, the app opened for we people, we immediately booked our slots,” Garima said.

Four-year-old Ayaan was there with his parents to board the CTU bus that was to ferry them to the lake. At 12 noon right under the sunny sky, he patiently waited to witness the flying skills of the aviators. His mother is a teacher at a private school who had taken a day off from work, especially for the show.

For some it was ‘technical’

Officials were deployed at the CTU buses to check entries through the QR code. Only after that, they were allowing people to board the buses. The respective buses marked as AL 1, AL2, AL3…were making rounds to the lake and then back to their point from where the visitors have to be picked up. Everyone was given the time slot to alight between 12 and 1.

Some people had to face inconvenience as few of them brought their families thinking the pass issued to the individual was valid for the entire family. A resident was seen pleading with the officials to allow his wife and son as well to enter. However, the officials did not allow.

The police manning the parking lots from where the people had to board the bus was not allowing anyone not possessing the entry pass to enter the parking lot.

A disabled faces inconvenience

A physically disabled person faced inconvenience as he was not allowed to get to the air show venue in his four-wheeler as he was not having parking sticker. He was stopped at a naka near Sukhna Lake. A DSP rank officer was present at the spot.