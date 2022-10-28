scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Thrill on the way: Chaupal Studios drops teaser of ‘Shikaari’ season 2

More thrill is expected in the series set against the background of rural Punjab with Hobby Dhaliwal making an entry.

Poster of Shikaari season 2

The teaser of the second season of the popular web series Shikaari is out on Chaupal Studios’ official YouTube channel. Set against the background of rural Punjab, the teaser gives glimpses of the three protagonists — Guggu Gill, Ashish Duggal, and Sukhwinder Chahal along with antagonist Hobby Dhaliwal, who is an addition to the series.

Themes of the season are crime, thrill, adventure and the wild spiritedness of three old men who are great friends. As the title suggests, Shikaari (meaning “hunter”) is a story of three fearless men who believe in living a passionate and a luxury-filled life.

In the first season, the trio were seen ticking off their bucket-list wish of robbing banks, which led to a police chase. More thrill is expected in the second season with Hobby Dhaliwal making an entry.

More from Chandigarh

Written by Prince Kanwaljit Singh and directed by Maneesh Bhatt, the web series will be released on Chaupal OTT.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 06:39:08 pm
Next Story

India’s largest insurer LIC plans changes to revive battered stock

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement