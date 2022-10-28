Thrill on the way: Chaupal Studios drops teaser of ‘Shikaari’ season 2

The teaser of the second season of the popular web series Shikaari is out on Chaupal Studios’ official YouTube channel. Set against the background of rural Punjab, the teaser gives glimpses of the three protagonists — Guggu Gill, Ashish Duggal, and Sukhwinder Chahal along with antagonist Hobby Dhaliwal, who is an addition to the series.

Themes of the season are crime, thrill, adventure and the wild spiritedness of three old men who are great friends. As the title suggests, Shikaari (meaning “hunter”) is a story of three fearless men who believe in living a passionate and a luxury-filled life.

In the first season, the trio were seen ticking off their bucket-list wish of robbing banks, which led to a police chase. More thrill is expected in the second season with Hobby Dhaliwal making an entry.

Written by Prince Kanwaljit Singh and directed by Maneesh Bhatt, the web series will be released on Chaupal OTT.