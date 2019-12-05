Panchkula: Three-year-old leopardess stuck in barbed-wire around BJP leader’s farmhouse rescued, released

Leopardess after rescued from Billa village Wednesday. (Express Photo) Leopardess after rescued from Billa village Wednesday. (Express Photo)

A three-year-old leopardess was rescued after she got stuck in barbed-wire surrounding a farmhouse in Billa village near Morni Tuesday night. She was released in the Khol Hi-Raitan wildlife sanctuary in Morni Hills at around 7.30 pm the next day. The farmhouse belongs to local BJP leader Virender Singh Bhau.

The rescue operation was supervised by Divisional Wildlife Officer (DWFO) Shiv Singh Rawat. “Before she was released back into the wild, the leopardess was kept under observation for at least seven hours. A team of veterinary doctors examined her thoroughly. She was unhurt. Her claws and teeth were found intact. She was fit for survival in the wild. The fencing of barbed wires of the Bhau Farm House touches Khol-Hi Raitan wildlife sanctuary. We preferred to release the creature back in the same sanctuary because she was well-versed with the topography of the area, which has been gradually become her territory.”

The operation

The caretaker of the farmhouse had informed police after hearing the cries of the leopardess. Police personnel had in turn summoned the district wildlife department. A team of half a dozen wildlife personnel headed by DWFO Rawat rushed to the spot. The leopardess was tranquilised before being put in the cage. Meanwhile, as news spread about the incident, hundreds of people gathered around the farmhouse. Panchkula DCP Kamaldeep Goel along with other officers rushed to the spot to control the crowd.

An official said, “The rescue team was going to Kalesar National Park in Yamunanagar to attend an awareness programme at the Elephant Rescue Centre (ERC) but as the team received emergency call, it returned.”

Leopard sightings are not unheard of in populated areas in Panchkula.

According to Haryana Wildlife Statistics, leopard attacks in Morni and Kalesar National park, Yamunanager, have seen a rise each year. While only three such attacks took place in 2012, the number had significantly increased in 2016 to 32.

