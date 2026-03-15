Will set up three world-class exhibition centres in Ludhiana, New Chandigarh, Amritsar: Mann

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government would set up three world-class exhibition centres in Ludhiana, New Chandigarh (Mohali) and Amritsar to boost industrial growth and promote trade and commerce in Punjab.
Interacting with industrialists during sessions at the Progressive Punjab Investment Summit, the chief minister said, “Punjab lacks large exhibition facilities where industries can showcase their products. To address this gap, the government plans to develop modern exhibition centres on the lines of Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.”
Cabinet ministers Sanjeev Arora and Gurmeet Singh Khudian were also present on the occasion.
“These centres will provide a strong platform for industries to display their products, attract buyers and generate new business opportunities,” Mann said.
Highlighting the importance of the summit, the chief minister said, “The Progressive Punjab Investment Summit has evolved into an important platform, where investors share ideas and explore new opportunities. Such initiatives will benefit both investors and the state by strengthening Punjab’s economic growth.”
The chief minister said the state government is committed to strengthening Punjab’s export-driven economy and promoting a shift from traditional agricultural exports to value-added products.
Noting that Punjab has immense potential to expand food processing and agro-based industries, the chief minister said, “Punjab is the land of enterprise, and Punjabis adopt new ideas quickly. We aim to strengthen the state’s export economy by promoting value addition in agriculture and industry.”
Mann said the government is preparing Punjab’s economy for the next 50 years with a long-term vision to transform the state into a major export hub. He invited investors to compare Punjab’s industrial environment with other states, saying the state offers strong opportunities despite having only about two per cent of India’s population.
Highlighting Punjab’s agricultural strength, the chief minister said, “The state produces around 185 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 125 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, which has earned it the reputation of being the food bowl of India.”
Mann, however, stressed diversification is necessary to break the wheat-paddy cycle and ensure sustainable growth. Mann said food processing could play a key role in increasing farmers’ income by adding value to agricultural produce.
He cited examples such as Pathankot’s litchis, Hoshiarpur’s mangoes and Jalandhar’s potatoes, noting that value addition through food processing can significantly enhance farmers’ earnings.
The chief minister also highlighted encouraging examples of diversification. “Vegetable cultivation in some areas has helped improve groundwater levels. Initiatives like the Kisan Ketchup plant at Nabha, which now sources most of its tomatoes locally from Punjab farmers, demonstrate how agriculture and industry can work together.”
Mann said the state government recently launched the Industrial & Business Development Policy 2026 to support investors and accelerate industrial growth. “Invest Punjab is functioning as a dedicated one-stop facilitation agency to assist industries from approvals to project implementation.”
He also emphasised Punjab’s focus on renewable energy and bioenergy, noting that agricultural residue such as paddy straw can be used for biomass power and compressed biogas, helping both farmers and industry.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram