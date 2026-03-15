Will set up three world-class exhibition centres in Ludhiana, New Chandigarh, Amritsar: Mann

The chief minister said the state government is committed to strengthening Punjab’s export-driven economy and promoting a shift from traditional agricultural exports to value-added products. (ANI Photo)

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government would set up three world-class exhibition centres in Ludhiana, New Chandigarh (Mohali) and Amritsar to boost industrial growth and promote trade and commerce in Punjab.

Interacting with industrialists during sessions at the Progressive Punjab Investment Summit, the chief minister said, “Punjab lacks large exhibition facilities where industries can showcase their products. To address this gap, the government plans to develop modern exhibition centres on the lines of Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.”

Cabinet ministers Sanjeev Arora and Gurmeet Singh Khudian were also present on the occasion.

“These centres will provide a strong platform for industries to display their products, attract buyers and generate new business opportunities,” Mann said.