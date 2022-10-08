Three-time ex-MLA Anita Yadav returns to Congress

A three-time former MLA Anita Yadav, who was earlier with the Jannayak Janta Party, and her son Samrat Yadav Friday returned to the Congress fold in Haryana, weeks ahead of the Assembly bypoll in Adampur.

Shortly before they joined the Congress, the Ajay Singh Chautala-led party said it had expelled them on October 3 for “indiscipline” and “anti-party” activities. Anita was earlier a national secretary of the JJP, while her son had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly polls from Ateli segment.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan welcomed Anita and Samrat into the party fold. According to Bhan, at least 20 JJP, BJP and Indian National Lok Dal leaders from Sadhora and Radaur also joined the Congress here.

“Leaders from different parties, workers, and former MLAs are continuously joining the Congress. This shows the mood of the people in Haryana, who are looking at our party with great hope. It is clear that the Congress’ victory is certain and we will win the Adampur by-election. In 2024, the Congress will form the government in the state,” Hooda, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state, said.