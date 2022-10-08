scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Three-time ex-MLA Anita Yadav returns to Congress

Shortly before they joined the Congress, the Ajay Singh Chautala-led party said it had expelled them on October 3 for "indiscipline" and "anti-party" activities.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan welcomed Anita and Samrat into the party fold. (Express Photo)

A three-time former MLA Anita Yadav, who was earlier with the Jannayak Janta Party, and her son Samrat Yadav Friday returned to the Congress fold in Haryana, weeks ahead of the Assembly bypoll in Adampur.

Shortly before they joined the Congress, the Ajay Singh Chautala-led party said it had expelled them on October 3 for “indiscipline” and “anti-party” activities. Anita was earlier a national secretary of the JJP, while her son had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly polls from Ateli segment.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan welcomed Anita and Samrat into the party fold. According to Bhan, at least 20 JJP, BJP and Indian National Lok Dal leaders from Sadhora and Radaur also joined the Congress here.

More from Chandigarh

“Leaders from different parties, workers, and former MLAs are continuously joining the Congress. This shows the mood of the people in Haryana, who are looking at our party with great hope. It is clear that the Congress’ victory is certain and we will win the Adampur by-election. In 2024, the Congress will form the government in the state,” Hooda, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state, said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so farPremium
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so far
There are no poor people, only people in poor placesPremium
There are no poor people, only people in poor places
With less than 3 months to World Cup, coach Reid embarks on mission to ma...Premium
With less than 3 months to World Cup, coach Reid embarks on mission to ma...
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 08:00:59 am
Next Story

Pick maximum number of programme-college combinations: DU’s advice to candidates

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement