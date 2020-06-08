Three test positive in Mohali, tally rises to 131

The district now has 20 active cases. (Representational) The district now has 20 active cases. (Representational)

Three Mohali residents, including a photographer who runs a studio in Dhakoli, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the district tally up to 131.

The district now has 20 active cases.

The other two persons who tested positive are a woman and her son, who are family members of another patient from Rishi Apartment in Sector 70.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express that the Dhakoli-based 32-year-old photographer had recently attended a wedding in Amritsar, with two others, for a photography assignment.

Dr Manjeet Singh added that the administration has collected the samples of the direct contacts of the patient and also put them under quarantine.

He said, the photographer was in Amritsar from May 28 to May 30 and had fallen ill after arriving at his home on June 1. “Eventually his samples were collected and he tested positive,” the civil surgeon said.

About the two other cases, Dr Manjeet Singh said that the 57-year-old woman who tested positive is the wife of a man who was diagnosed with the disease earlier. The couple’s 30-year-old son has also tested positive.

The civil surgeon added that at least 150 samples, which were collected randomly, have tested negative.

“We have 20 active cases now, the patients are admitted at Gian Sagar Hospital. The Sector 70 family which tested positive was already in quarantine. Their contacts were traced and their samples have been collected,” Dr Manjeet Singh said.

