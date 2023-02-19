Three sustain burns after LPG explodes

Three people sustained burns after an LPG cylinder leaked and exploded at a residence at Sector 39, Chandigarh on Saturday night. Till the filing of the story, the injured were under treatment at GMSH Sector 16, Chandigarh.

The injured have been identified as Mohan Lal, Sandeep Kumar and Parvinder Kumar.

As per the police, the incident took place at around 9 pm, when the gas cylinder started leaking. The fire after the leakage was caught from a lamp lit inside the house.

While trying to douse of the fire the owner of the house, Mohan Lal was injured. Two neighbours, Sandeep and Parvinder, also tried to douse the fire, but were injured in the process. After an alarm was sounded, the PCR reached the spot and rushed the victims to GMSH 16, for treatment.

Police have initiated an inquest proceeding in the matter.