Ludhiana Rinkle murder case: Three suspected ‘contract killers’ arrested in Jalandhar

The Counter-Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three contract killers allegedly involved in Ludhiana’s Rinkle murder case and recovered two sophisticated illegal pistols along with live cartridges and two cars used in the crime.

The arrested gangsters belong to Doaba’s Sheru group, including Gurmeet Singh alias Budhu Lohara (36), Manmeet Singh alias Mani Falora (26) of Lohara in Jalandhar and Bhupinder Singh alias Binda Jandaur (34) of Jandor in Hoshiarpur.

Addressing a press conference, Counter-Intelligence Wing’s Assistant Inspector General HPS Khakh said police acted on a tip-off that head of Sheru gang led by Satnam Singh alias Sukhi Dhirowal along with Bhupinder, Gurmeet, Manmeet, Monu Kaul and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Lamber were moving towards Bhogpur town for a robbery in a white Lancer car from Tanda town of Hoshiarpur.

He said that the information was shared with SSP Jalandhar Rural, Navjot Singh Mahal and a joint team of counter-intelligence wing and SHO Bhogpur formed to nab the gangsters. Also, an FIR was registered against them under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) and 25, 54, 59 Arm Act at Bhogpur police station against them after arresting three of them.

Khakh added that while three gangsters were arrested, the other accused managed to flee. While one car was recovered from the spot, another, which was allegedly used in Ludhiana murder, was recovered later.

Disclosing preliminary interrogation, AIG Khakh informed that Jatinder Pal Singh Sunny , a Municipal Councillor’s (Gurpreet Singh Neetu) son who surrendered before police two days after the death of the victim, had hired these gangsters. Two more persons were arrested by the Ludhiana police in this case on September 5.

Khakh told that the murder was committed to settle his personal rivalry. He said that accused, Sunny, who was on good terms with gang head Sukhi Dhirowal had struck a deal with him to eliminate Rinkle Khera.

“Following the deal, Sukhi and his accomplices met Sunny, who booked two rooms in a hotel for them. Sunny and Budhu’s associates stayed overnight at the hotel. On July 19 at around 10 am, all left the hotel to attack Rinkle,” he added.

He further stated after the crime, they fled away from the spot and met Sukhi Dhirowal in Nawanshahr. A day later, Sukhi called Gurmeet regarding the death of Rinkle and all went underground.

Rinkle had died on July 22. In their statement, the family demanded that Sunny’s councillor father, Neetu, should also be arrested for conspiracy. Rinkle’s body was cremated 16 days after his death on August 4 after a local court in Ludhiana dismissed an application the victim’s mother against cremation.

