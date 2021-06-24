Three succumb to Covid-19 in Chandigarh

THE TRICITY recorded three Covid-related deaths on Wednesday, along with 86 new cases.

Chandigarh: 43 cases, 1 death

The city reported 43 new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the total cases to 61,520. A 40-year-old man also succumbed to the virus, taking the number of deaths to 807. The active cases stood at 267, with 63 patients discharged on Wednesday. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,621.

As part of the on-going Covid-19 vaccination drive, 6922 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. Addtionally, all vaccination centres in government hospitals, dispensaries and mobile vaccination will remain open on June 24, which is a gazetted holiday and on June 27, Sunday

Mohali: 2 deaths, 33 cases

Two more deaths were reported in Mohali district due to COVID-19 infection, increasing the number of fatalities to 1,043. As many as 33 positive cases were also reported, taking the number of cases to 68,110 with 369 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 13 cases were reported from Dhakoli, followed by seven from Mohali (urban), six from Derabassi, three from Kharar, two from Lalru and one each from Boothgarh and Banur.

The DC added that 48 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals or home isolation.

Panchkula: 10 cases

A total of ten new Covid cases were reported in Panchkula on Wednesday. No virus-related fatalities were reported.

Of the new cases, eight were added to district tally. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.8 per cent.

The active case tally stood at 74, and the recovery rate stood at 98.5 per cent with 30,094 people recovered as yet. As many as 372 people in total have succumbed to the virus.

A total of 40,199 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,540 hail from Panchkula itself, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. The district has conducted 358,549 tests so far, with at least 928 samples being collected on Tuesday.