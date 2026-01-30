Three ‘stab’ auto driver to death after argument

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Daria. He worked as an auto-rickshaw driver at the railway station and was returning home after finishing work for the night.

By: Express News Service
1 min readChandigarhJan 30, 2026 05:37 AM IST
An auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in Chandigarh’s Daria area after a late-night argument with three youths; police have launched a hunt for the attackers.An auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in Chandigarh’s Daria area after a late-night argument with three youths; police have launched a hunt for the attackers. (Representational Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

An auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death in the Daria area of Chandigarh late Wednesday night following a heated argument with three local youths.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Daria. He worked as an auto-rickshaw driver at the railway station and was returning home after finishing work for the night.

According to police, Arun got into an altercation with three youths from the same locality over an unspecified issue. The argument soon escalated, after which the trio allegedly attacked him with knives, inflicting multiple stab wounds.

Badly injured, Arun collapsed on the road. Hearing his cries, local residents rushed to the spot, but the attackers had already fled by then. The police were immediately informed.

A police team reached the scene and rushed the injured man to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’, says Swadeshi ‘inevitable’
'Swadeshi inevitable’: Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement