Three ‘stab’ auto driver to death after argument

An auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death in the Daria area of Chandigarh late Wednesday night following a heated argument with three local youths.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Daria. He worked as an auto-rickshaw driver at the railway station and was returning home after finishing work for the night.

According to police, Arun got into an altercation with three youths from the same locality over an unspecified issue. The argument soon escalated, after which the trio allegedly attacked him with knives, inflicting multiple stab wounds.

Badly injured, Arun collapsed on the road. Hearing his cries, local residents rushed to the spot, but the attackers had already fled by then. The police were immediately informed.