Three snatchings reported in city in last 48 hours

Three cases of snatching were registered in the city in the past 48 hours.

In the first case on Wednesday,Sector 43 resident Kulwant Sharma alleged that two-unidentified persons,who were riding a black pulsar motorcycle,sped away after snatching her gold chain on Wednesday. The incident took place when the victim was in front of her residence. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

In a separate incident which took place on Tuesday,four unidentified men on two bikes snatched the mobile phone and Rs 500 cash from Bapu Dham resident Lucky. The incident took place near Grain Market roundabout late on Tuesday. Police have registered a case on Lucky’s complaint.

In an another case on Tuesday,Sunanda Walia,a resident of Manimajra alleged that three unknown persons,who were riding a motorcycle sped away after snatching her gold Mangal Sutra from her near Meena Bazaar,Manimajra,on Tuesday. A case has been registered.

