Three snatching incidents reported in Chandigarh

THREE SNATCHING incidents were reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours. In two of the three incidents, the snatchers were on an Activa Scooter and the snatcher in the third incident escaped on a black Bullet motorcycle.

The first two incidents were reported from Sector 40 and Sector 38 respectively. The third incident took place in Sector 19 Market. Ashok Kumar, 39, a resident of Sector 40, was strolling near his house Saturday at around 11.04 pm when two men on an Activa scooter snatched his cell phone.

Police sources said Ashok tried to note down the registration number of the scooter but failed. He then managed to inform the police through his family member’s cell phone and told them that both the riders looked like they were in their mid 20s. The second incident took place Sunday at around 7.45am at Rajiv Colony near the market in Sector 38 West.

Police sources said the victim, Shubham Kumar, was going to his workplace when a man riding on a gray colour Activa Scooter wearing a white T-shirt snatched his cell phone and escaped. The scooter was without helmet and Shubham managed to note down the last four digits of the vehicle.

A team of Sector 39 police station along with two police personnel of crime branch inspected both the spots. Sources said both the incidents were committed by the same gang. Two FIRs have been registered at Sector 39 police station. The third incident took place at a public park near Sri Sita Ram Mandir in Sector 19 around 4pm Sunday. Hukam Singh, a resident of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand came to Chandigarh Sunday morning to meet one of his relatives residing at Sri Sita Ram Mandir. Police sources said Hukam Singh was smoking in a park, when a man approached him and asked for a bidi, which he refused. The man, who was wearing black trousers, then snatched Hukam’s cell phone and escaped on a motorcycle standing outside the park with two men already sitting on it.

Police are scrutinising the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the neighboring area of the shrine. A case was registered at Sector 19 police station.

