Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Three snatching incidents reported from UT in 24 hours

Police said three cases were registered an investigation has been launched.

In the second incident, a motorcyclist snatched the purse of a woman of Dadu Majra Colony.

Three snatching incidents were reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours in three separate incidents in Mani Majra, Ram Darbar and Dadu Majra Colony. Police said three cases were registered an investigation has been launched.

Satnam Singh (24) of Mani Majra reported to police that his phone was snatched by three men riding on a motorcycle near his house on Monday night. The suspects were caught in a CCTV installed outside a local gurudwara in the area.

Satnam was walking near his house when the men came at high speed and the pillion rider snatched his phone. “The victim’s house is in a congested locality. Earlier, we presumed that suspects could be known to him and they took it away in a fit of rage. However, many women eyewitnesses on the spot corroborated the victim’s version. Later, we found a clip of a CCTV from nearby gurudwara. The last location of the snatched phone was found to be near Mauli Jagran. We are sure that suspects will be caught shortly,” a police officer said.

In the second incident, a motorcyclist snatched the purse of a woman of Dadu Majra Colony. The woman was near her house when the incident happened. The woman raised an alarm and a passerby informed the police control room. A police party rushed to the spot. The rear side registration number plate of the motorcycle was covered.

The third incident was reported when Shiva Chaudhary of Zirakpur was passing by a government school, in Ram Darbar, when two men riding on a motorcycle snatched his phone. The pillion rider had covered his face. Shiva lodged an FIR at Sector 31 police station.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 06:32:09 am
