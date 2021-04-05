Punjab: Three shortlisted for Youth Cong president position

The shortlisted candidates include Manoj Lubhana who got 7,380 votes, Luv Kumar who got 7,047 votes, and Parikshit Rana who got 5818 votes.

The results of voting for the Youth Congress were announced on Sunday, under which the top three names for the new president were shortlisted. These candidates will be interviewed by the party high command next week and the new state president will be announced.

The shortlisted candidates include Manoj Lubhana who got 7,380 votes, Luv Kumar who got 7,047 votes, and Parikshit Rana who got 5818 votes. All were contesting for the presidential post.

“After the interview, one was appointed as the chairman and the remaining two candidates as vice president. A total of 21,790 youths had voted,” said a statement by the Congress party. According to the results, Sandeep Kumar Sandy and Preeti became vice presidents, while 12 candidates have been made general secretaries.

District presidents appointed

Results for four district presidents for the Youth Congress were also announced, while the election for district number 3 was put on hold. Ravi Parashar, has been appointed president of district 1, Dhiraj Gupta has been appointed president of district 2., Devendra Singh Ravi has been appointed president of District 4 and Pratap Rana has been appointed president of District 5.