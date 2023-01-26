Three Punjab policemen get President’s medal for distinguished service, 15 for meritorious service

Recognising the outstanding services of the Punjab Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on the eve of the 74th Republic Day announced the names of Punjab Police officers to be awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the names of three IPS officers of Punjab cadre—Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Provisioning and Modernisation G Nageswara Rao, Inspector General (IG) Border Range Amritsar Mohnish Chawla, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muktsar Opinderjit Singh Ghuman—for the President’s medal.

Another IPS officer Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ferozepur Range Ranjit Singh, and four Punjab Police officers—Commandant Recruit Training Centre Punjab Armed Police (RTC PAP) Jalandhar Mandeep Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) City-2 Amritsar Prabhjot Singh Virk, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vigilance Bureau unit, Sangrur, Parminder Singh, and DSP Crime Investigation Department (CID) unit Sangrur Charanpal Singh—are among 15 officers who have been selected for the Police Medal.

The remaining officials include Inspector Tajinder Singh, Inspector Harjinder Singh, Sub-Inspector (SI) Daljit Singh, SI Jagtar Singh, SI Baljit Kaur, SI Jugal Kishore, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, ASI Jaspal Singh, ASI Rakesh Chopra, and ASI Piara Singh.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit also announced the names of four officials for the Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak and 11 for the Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty on the recommendations of the State Government on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Governor announced the names of SHO Police Station Kotbhai Muktsar SI Raman Kumar, ASI Harpinder Singh, Head Constable Gurnam Singh, and Head Constable Harinder Singh for the Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak.

Similarly, five PPS officers, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Flying Squad Vigilance Bureau Punjab Manmohan Singh, AIG Excise and Taxation Punjab Gurjot Singh Kaler, DSP Vigilance Bureau Slamudin, DSP Special Task Force (STF) Ludhiana Range Ajay Kumar and DSP Garhshankar Daljit Singh Khakh, are among the 11 officers selected for the Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty.

The remaining officials include Inspector Sarabjit Singh, Inspector Vivek Chander, Inspector Bhupinder Singh, SI Jujhar Singh, ASI Davinder Singh, and ASI Bhag Singh.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, expressed gratitude to the Centre and State Government for recognising the services of these officers and boosting the morale of the entire Punjab Police force. He said, “Such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the Police force to work with more dedication and devotion, which is very much required in a border state having manifold security challenges”.