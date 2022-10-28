scorecardresearch
Three properties sealed by Chandigarh civic body for non payment of tax dues

The attachment orders of properties were issued by the municipality to the defaulters and 15 days were given to them to clear their pending tax dues as the last opportunity, which they failed.

The civic body has issued 58 attachment notices till September 19 this year, to realise an amount of Rs.1.25 crore that is due in property tax. (File)

The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on Friday sealed three properties at Centra Mall, in Industrial Area Phase-1, for non-payment of property tax dues.

As per details, Chandigarh municipal commissioner, Anindita Mitra, ordered a team from the tax wing of the corporation to seal the three properties — shop number 3, Plot no. 177-D, Industrial Area Phase-I; shop number 5 Plot no. 177-D, Industrial Area Phase-I, and Shop no. 12 (first floor) Plot no. 177-D, Industrial Area Phase-I, Chandigarh.

The civic body has issued 58 attachment notices till September 19 this year, to realise an amount of Rs.1.25 crore that is due in property tax. Out of these 58 attachment notices, 27 defaulters have paid their property taxes and five assessees have submitted their representation on account of area dispute, missing credits, request for arrears details, etc.

The remaining 26 properties have neither deposited their outstanding property tax dues nor given any representation.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has started holding awareness drives through display vans at different market areas of the UT to sensitize people to segregate waste at the source .

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 10:25:43 pm
