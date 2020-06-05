Three patients recover, 14 active cases in Mohali

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that the threat of Covid-19persists and thus, people need to be more vigilant and aware, especially as positive cases are coming to light again.(Representational image) Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that the threat of Covid-19persists and thus, people need to be more vigilant and aware, especially as positive cases are coming to light again.(Representational image)

A day after seven Covid-19 cases were reported in the district, three patients who recovered from the disease were discharged on Thursday, bringing down the number of active cases to 14. The health department also issued an advisory, urging people to take required precautions.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that the patients, two men and a woman, were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital. While two of them belong to Mohali, one is from Zirakpur. As many as 106 patients of the total 123 have recovered in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that the threat of Covid-19persists and thus, people need to be more vigilant and aware, especially as positive cases are coming to light again. He said that it is evident that a large number of people are not taking necessary precautions.

He said that at many places, such as markets, people are walking around without covering their face and without any purpose which could prove to be detrimental for their own health and safety.

He again appealed to the people to not aimlessly step out of their homes and even if one goes out for an urgent need, they should cover their face with mask, handkerchief or cloths, besides maintaining necessary distance from others. He also emphasised on washing hands frequently with soap and water.

The Civil Surgeon urged people to make online transactions to pay for water, electricity, mobile, cylinder refill and other bills, instead of going to the market and offices for the same. He said that shops should not be crowded with customers and social distance should be maintained in all circumstances, and hands must be sanitised before entering or leaving the store.

He informed that wearing masks in public places is mandatory in the state and those defying the rule and guidelines will be challaned.

“The lifting of curfew or relaxations in lockdown does not mean that the disease has been completely eradicated in the district. If we adopt a careless attitude and do not take precautions, the disease can strike us again in a more dangerous way,” he said.

He added that while traveling on two wheelers or four wheelers, face should be covered. He said that the health department was doing its best to curb the spread of Covid-19 but without the cooperation and support of the people, it is difficult to completely eradicate the disease.

