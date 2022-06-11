Three new posts approved for PGIMER

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 11, 2022 2:38:00 am
Two new posts for the pediatric gastroenterology, and one post for a senior demonstrator in pediatric anesthesia were approved at the second round of the Standing Finance Committee meeting at PGI.
The meeting was chaired by the Union Health Secretary, was held in New Delhi on Friday. There were a number of other agendas that the committee put forward as well.
Among ones that were approved also include the air-conditioning of APC and building of the School of Public Health.
