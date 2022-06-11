scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Three new posts approved for PGIMER

The meeting was chaired by the Union Health Secretary, was held in New Delhi on Friday. There were a number of other agendas that the committee put forward as well.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 11, 2022 2:38:00 am
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh. (File)

Two new posts for the pediatric gastroenterology, and one post for a senior demonstrator in pediatric anesthesia were approved at the second round of the Standing Finance Committee meeting at PGI.

Among ones that were approved also include the air-conditioning of APC and building of the School of Public Health.

