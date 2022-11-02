scorecardresearch
Three nabbed for cyber fraud

The money was transferred from Paramjit's account to two accounts registered on Rajesh and Avesh's names. Police said Rehman was arrested in connection with cheating Prafulla Mohan Sinha of Sector 40 of Rs 13.50 lakh.

The Chandigarh Cyber Cell arrested three men in connection with two cyber fraud cases.

THE UT Cyber Cell arrested three men in connection with two cyber fraud cases in Tuesday. Police said that three men were arrested following details of accounts in which the money was transferred. Two of the accused were identified as Rajesh Kumar, 21, and Avesh Kumar, 24, of Firozabad in UP.

The third accused is Mohammed Ali Rehman, 26, of Bihar. Police said Rajesh and Avesh were arrested for cheating Paramjit Singh of Sector 38 of Rs 2.44 lakh. Paramit was cheated on the pretext of activating his HSBC credit card.

The money was transferred from Paramjit’s account to two accounts registered on Rajesh and Avesh’s names. Police said Rehman was arrested in connection with cheating Prafulla Mohan Sinha of Sector 40 of Rs 13.50 lakh. The three are currently in police custody.

