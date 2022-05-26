Three ‘most wanted’ criminals with bounty of Rs 2.2 lakh arrested: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police said they have arrested three criminals under the ‘most-wanted’ category and carrying a collective reward of Rs 2.2 lakh from Sonipat district.

The accused, identified as Atul aka Mota and Sunny Kakran, both residents of district Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Nasruddin aka Nasru of Sultanpuri in Delhi, were arrested following a tip-off while they were conspiring to loot commuters near Kakroi road canal, said the police.

“The police have also recovered an illegal country-made pistol and five live cartridges from them. During preliminary interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to their involvement in various crimes. It was also revealed that all three were wanted by Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in close to three dozen cases including that of murder, attempt to murder, loot and others,” a police spokesperson said Thursday.

“Of those arrested, Atul and Sunny Kakran were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each announced by Uttar Pradesh Police and Rs 20,000 each by Haryana Police. While Nasruddin is wanted in a double murder case in Delhi. DGP Haryana, PK Agrawal congratulated the police team for achieving great success. Such arrests lead to denting the morale of anti-social elements and further help in instilling a sense of security amongst the citizens,” the spokesperson added.