Three more Covid patients die in Punjab, toll now 152

Amritsar district has reported maximum Covid deaths (44) and maximum cases (928), followed by Ludhiana with 22 deaths and 917 cases and Jalandhar with 21 deaths and 755 cases.or Amritsar district has reported maximum Covid deaths (44) and maximum cases (928), followed by Ludhiana with 22 deaths and 917 cases and Jalandhar with 21 deaths and 755 cases.or

Three more Covid-19 patients have died in Punjab, taking the death toll to 152 on Thursday. With 120 new cases, the cases tally reached 5,784.

A 54-year-old Bathinda resident died at a private hospital in Mohali), a 78-year-old man died at a private hospital in Amritsar, and a 60-year-old woman passed away at private hospital in Ludhiana.

Ludhiana reported the maximum fresh cases (39), followed by Jalandhar (16).

Other districts which reported fresh cases were Kapurthala (9), Patiala, Mohali, Muktsar and Bathinda (6 each), Fazilka, Ropar and Gurdaspur (5 each), Ferozepur and Barnala (4 each), Moga (3), Faridkot and Tarn Taran (2 each) and Hoshiarpur and Fatehgarh Sahib (1 each).

Of the fresh cases, 54 were contacts of positive cases. Source of infection was not immediately known for 48 and 18 had travel history outside the state including eight who returned from abroad.

Coronavirus Explained ICMR claims it wants to launch Covaxin by August 15, is it possible?

Five of top 10 states report highest single-day Covid figure in India

Why the high price of diesel is a dampener for a rural-led economic recovery Click here for more

As per the official media bulletin, 4,144 patients have been discharged and 1,488 are in institutional isolation, 27 of them on oxygen support and two on ventilator support.

Amritsar district has reported maximum Covid deaths (44) and maximum cases (928), followed by Ludhiana with 22 deaths and 917 cases and Jalandhar with 21 deaths and 755 cases.

A 44-year old head constable posted at Moga SSP office tested positive on Thursday. He is asymptomatic.

A woman safai sewak who was working at Moga Police’s Saanjh Kendra (Nihal Singh Wala) also tested positive. Till now, 10 cops from Moga Police (including seven from Nihal Singh Wala division) and three workers of Saanjh Kendra (Nihal Singh Wala) have tested positive.

Capt releases Covid management manual for healthcare providers

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday released an easy-to-understand Punjab Covid-19 Clinical Management Manual as a single reference point for all healthcare providers, with the overall aim of reducing the mortality rate through a cohesive and coordinated approach dealing with all facets of the pandemic.

Describing the manual as a force multiplier for his government’s ‘Mission Fateh’, the Chief Minister said it will serve as a bridge between the national protocol and the state’s requirements on Covid management.

It will give healthcare providers dealing with the care and management of coronavirus positive patients easy access to the tools needed for better handling of the pandemic, he added.

Put together by an Expert Committee headed by Dr K K Talwar, former Director of PGI, the manual incorporates easy to understand audio visual aids, colour coded assessment tools and referral criteria based on practical experiences, along with best practices in the clinical management of Covid positive patients.

The Committee, convened by well-known cardiologist from DMC Ludhiana, Dr Bishav Mohan, also comprises several other renowned medical practitioners from eminent Institutes around the globe, a government statement said Thursday.

The manual caters to the treatment needs of all Covid cases — from mild and moderate to severe. For mild cases, it incorporates a self-assessment questionnaire and home-based tests to assess the progress of asymptomatic patients in home isolation.

It carries an updated list of dedicated experts available in every district to assist the district medical team in dealing with cases which require expert care, to keep fatality as low as possible.

Further, the manual addresses the mental health and well-being issues of Covid-19 patients, and has incorporated a collaborative platform of psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers as part of the management protocol.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd