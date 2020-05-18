Three more Covid patients die; 18 new cases surface in Punjab

Of the 124 who had returned from Dubai, samples of 87 had been tested, of which seven have tested positive (File) Of the 124 who had returned from Dubai, samples of 87 had been tested, of which seven have tested positive (File)

Three coronavirus patients, a six-year-old among them, died in Punjab on Sunday, taking the death toll to 35.

A six-year-old boy from Haibowal in Ludhiana and two men aged 82 and 84 from Gurdaspur died. The boy had tested positive after he died on Saturday.

Health officials said he was suffering from jaundice and was referred from Ludhiana Civil Hospital to Government Medical College and Hospital, Patiala, and from there to PGI Chandigarh.

The two men from Gurdaspur who died, a health official said, were undergoing treatment for a kidney problem in Jalandhar and died at Christian Medical College and Hospital where they were referred.

Punjab reported 18 new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,964, as per the media bulletin. Of 18, five were had returned from Dubai, three were reported from Amritsar and two from Nawanshar.

A health official said that of the 124 who had returned from Dubai, samples of 87 had been tested, of which seven had tested positive.

Coronavirus Explained Why the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package is being criticised

From today, India’s Covid-19 response will shift to states

Why MHA guidelines on opening sports stadia won't help IPL restart Click here for more

As per the media bulletin, 109 patients were “cured and discharged” on Sunday, taking total tally of such persons to 1366, translating into 69.5 percent of the total reported cases.

There are 563 active cases in the state — results of 2,364 awaited and 47,484 tested negative out of 51,812 samples taken, as per the media bulletin.

13 more RPF personnel test positive

Thirteen more RPF personnel who had come from Delhi for duty, tested positive in Ludhiana on Sunday, taking the district tally to 47.

Two railway employees — a loco-pilot and a trackman — also tested positive in Ludhiana. Both are residents of Railway Colony and had travel history.

The 41-year-old loco-pilot had come from Uttar Pradesh recently. The 33-year-old trackman had come from Delhi recently. Both were symptomatic and were referred for testing by a railways hospital.

8 cops test negative

Eight of the 16 coronavirus-affected police officers in the state were discharged after full recovery from hospitals on Sunday, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said, adding that “the Punjab Police continued to scale up its protective and welfare measures for personnel on frontline duty, adding 20 district quarantine centres for its personnel in the past one week”.

With this, the total number of such centres, notified by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, has gone up to 78, Gupta said, adding that of the 16 Covid positive police personnel in hospitals as on May 14, eight had been discharged on Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd