Three men posing as journalists booked for extortion in Mohali

Police officials said the owner of Shama dhaba, Noor Ahmed lodged a complaint with the police, stating that three persons had come to his dhaba on April 24 at around 1.30 pm and told him that he was not maintaining hygiene.

Sohana Police registered a case against three persons who had allegedly extorted money from a dhaba owner in Landran. The accused had posed as journalists at the time of the crime. Police is yet to make any arrests in the case.

Police officials said the owner of Shama dhaba, Noor Ahmed lodged a complaint with the police, stating that three persons had come to his dhaba on April 24 at around 1.30 pm and told him that he was not maintaining hygiene.

Noor Ahmed said one of the three also started making a video of his dhaba while the other two entered the premises.

“They started threatening me by saying that they would lodge a complaint with the police about the dhaba. They then started demanding Rs 10,000 from me, the deal was finalised in Rs 5,000. I gave them the money on the spot. They had given me their contact numbers,” Noor Ahmed alleged.

He further said that the next day he called on the contact numbers given to him by three men, but the numbers were switched off.

Subsequently, Noor Ahmed lodged a complaint with the police. A case was filed.