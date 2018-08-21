Three men kidnap Kharar resident at gunpoint, withdraw Rs 40000 from his ATM, drive off with his SUV

(Representational) (Representational)

THREE MEN snatched a Hyundai Creta SUV from a Kharar resident and took him to Ropar where they withdrew Rs 40,000 from his ATM. The snatchers left the victim in Kapurthala and took away his car. The incident took place on August 18 and the case was registered on Monday.

According to Inderjeet Singh, a resident of Mundi Kharar, he went to buy some ice-cream from the market in Gillco Valley on the night of August 18 and when he stopped his car, three men came, pointed a pistol and asked him to go with them. Inderjeet told police that he got scared and sat in the back while one of the three persons who pointed the pistol took to the wheels and the others also got in before driving to Ropar.

“After reaching Ropar, they asked me to withdraw cash from the ATM. I withdrew Rs 40,000, the maximum limit of cash withdrawal in one day. After the withdrawal, they took me to Kapurthala where they dropped me and threatened me,” said Inderjeet in his complaint. The Investigating Officer (IO) in the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh, said Inderjeet was working as an accountant with a private company and his car was yet to be recovered. “We are working on some leads we shall soon solve the case,” said the IO.

The police have registered a case under sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to committing of the theft) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC at Kharar (City) Police Station. It is the second case within a span of four days. On the night of August 17, two bike-borne youths snatched Rs 2,000 and a mobile phone at gunpoint from a private factory employee on the Kharar-Kurali road.

