Punjab: Three members of robbers’ gang arrested

SP Grewal said that the accused have been involved in snatchings and thefts in the past as well and accused Subash Bharti was out on bail in another theft case. (Representative Image)

The Zirakpur police arrested three members of a gang which was involved in several thefts and snatchings in the area. In one of the incidents, the accused stole Rs 6,900 from a woman on knife-point on Thursday night.

SP (Rural) Dr Ravjot Grewal said that those arrested were identified as Subash Bharti, Parkash Kumar and Magan Kumar. Police also recovered two knives and an auto-rickshaw from the accused.

SP Grewal said that the victim woman had boarded an auto-rickshaw to go to her house on Thursday night, when the incident took place.

“The woman told us that a total of three persons were sitting in the auto-rickshaw. The accused took her to a secluded place and asked her to transfer Rs 6,900 to their bank account. The woman transferred the money out of fear and escaped from the auto as she found a chance,” SP Grewal said.

He said that the accused have been involved in snatchings and thefts in the past as well and accused Subash Bharti was out on bail in another theft case.