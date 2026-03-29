Three labourers buried alive as house undergoing repair collapses in Barnala

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Three labourers were buried alive after a dilapidated house undergoing repairs collapsed on them in Pharwahi village of Punjab’s Barnala district in the wee hours on Sunday.
Police said an FIR for “negligence” was being registered against Moga-based contractor Ranjit, who was supervising the repair work.
Police said around 4.30 am, they received information that a house undergoing repairs had collapsed, and three labourers were buried alive under the debris.
Locals said villagers gathered at the spot and made efforts to remove the debris, while a police team also reached the scene and rescued the three labourers, who were rushed to the Civil Hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.
Police identified the victim labourers as Bobby Singh, Gurjeet Singh and Prince — all from Moga.
Barnala DSP Satvir Singh said, “The house, owned by one Vishal, was in a dilapidated condition. The owner had hired contractor Ranjit from Moga, who had employed labourers to repair the house. They were sleeping in the building at night when it collapsed on them, burying the three labourers alive under the debris. The fourth labourer survived as he had gone out for some work.”
The DSP said, “Labour Department officials submitted a report, highlighting negligence on the contractor’s part. An FIR is being registered against the contractor at the Barnala Sadar police station. and statements of family members of the deceased labourers will be recorded.”
The DSP added that the ‘house jacking process’ (a technique to elevate the entire building for repair/renovation) was ongoing when the incident took place.
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