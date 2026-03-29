Three labourers buried alive as house undergoing repair collapses in Barnala

Police identified the victim labourers as Bobby Singh, Gurjeet Singh and Prince — all from Moga. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Three labourers were buried alive after a dilapidated house undergoing repairs collapsed on them in Pharwahi village of Punjab’s Barnala district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Police said an FIR for “negligence” was being registered against Moga-based contractor Ranjit, who was supervising the repair work.

Police said around 4.30 am, they received information that a house undergoing repairs had collapsed, and three labourers were buried alive under the debris.

Locals said villagers gathered at the spot and made efforts to remove the debris, while a police team also reached the scene and rescued the three labourers, who were rushed to the Civil Hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.