Sunday, May 22, 2022
Three, including lawyer, fall prey to cyber crime

Police have registered three FIRs and started investigation.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 22, 2022 5:34:36 am
The statistics of the Chandigarh Police’s Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) shows a total of 5,922 complaints and 67 FIRs related to cyber crimes in 2021.

THREE PEOPLE including a practicing advocate and a woman fell prey to online fraudsters. Police said that Advocate Sukhbir Singh of Sector 38A received a call on about an update of his credit card of Citi Bank. Later, he received a link to update the credit card and had Rs 1 lakh deducted from his bank account. Police said that the fraudster had shared an AnyDesk web link with Sukhbir. When he clicked on it, his mobile screen was accessible to the caller, who used confidential data and transferred Rs 1 lakh through netbanking from the account of the victim.

In the second case, Dharmendra Kumar Pathak of Sector 47 reported he received a call from courier service (Blue Dart) that one of his parcels containing credit card has been redirected to the bank due to a mismatch in the area pin code, as per their system records. Pathak reported to police that he contacted customer care of Blue Dart Courier to correct the contact number. An unknown person suggested to him that the courier can be redirected to the correct address and sent a link on his mobile phone. He was cheated of Rs 2.88 lakh, by clicking on the link.

In the third case, a woman reported to police that an unknown person posted on Instagram people can earn Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per day. She contacted on the given mobile number and deposited Rs 42,469 in Canara Bank as registration fee. After taking the registration fee, the accused stopped answering her calls. Police have registered three FIRs and started investigation.

Time for a re-set
'In Mathura, Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai'
A Letter From Varanasi: 'It's our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...
Evil under the sun
